Week 1: HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association's Rankings | 2022

HBCU Football Major and Mid-Major divisions' Week 1 rankings as voted on by the HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association members.

The HBCU Sports-Pro Media Association members voted and released their Week 1 HBCU Football's Major and Mid-Major poll results.

The Jackson State Tigers made a statement and tightened its grasp on top of HBCU Football’s Major Division by "defanging" the Florida A&M Rattlers in a 59-3 thrashing at the 2022 Orange Blossom Classic.

Deion Sanders at 2022 Orange Blossom Classic

Jackson State recorded 19 of 21 first-place votes over North Carolina Central, who climbed eight spots from a preseason No.10 to No. 2. Alabama State, who received two top ballots, along with Prairie View A&M, each joined the Week 1 ranking. Florida A&M, Grambling State, Alabama A&M, and Norfolk State were notable drops from the Major poll after the first-week action.

In the Mid-Major division, Bowie State kept the No. 1 position after dispatching a ranked New Haven squad. Others receiving first-place consideration were the No. 2 Albany State and No. 3 Fayetteville State teams. Previously ranked Miles, Morehouse, and Tuskegee slipped from the ranking. While Benedict, West Virginia State, and Clark-Atlanta make their first top-ten appearances of the season.

Pollsters comprise a cross-section of HBCU media members, including eight different media organizations.  These voters cover all four HBCU football-playing conferences, and reside in 12 states.

Major (21 voters)

  1. Jackson State 209 (19)
  2. North Carolina Central 155
  3. Prairie View A&M 136
  4. Alabama State 124 (2)
  5. Southern 122
  6. Hampton 82
  7. Tennessee State 74
  8. South Carolina State 71
  9. Alcorn State 67
  10. Arkansas Pine-Bluff 36

Other teams receiving votes: Delaware State 33

Dion Golatt, Jr., Bowie State Quarterback

Mid-Major (20 voters)

  1. Bowie State 189 (13)
  2. Albany State 155 (6)
  3. Fayetteville State 131 (1)
  4. Fort Valley State 107
  5. Virginia Union 89
  6. Langston 86
  7. Benedict 78
  8. Central State 67
  9. West Virginia State 46
  10. Clark-Atlanta 44

Other teams receiving votes: Miles 25

About the HBCU Pro-Sports Media Association

Founded in 2020, the HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association is an organization that includes (but not limited to) journalists, photographers, broadcasters, reporters, editors, and sports-information directors dedicated to the coverage and support, both on and off the field, of historically black college sports and HBCU alumni athletes who become professionals. For more information, log onto www.hbcuprosportsmedia.com.

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) holds Orange Blossom Classic Trophy after a game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
