HBCU Football Head Coaches Battle For Bragging Rights As Best Friends Turn Rivals
Prairie View, TX — Two former NFL teammates who became best friends will lead their football teams onto the field at the 39th Labor Day Classic. Head coaches Bubba McDowell and Cris Dishman patroled the Houston Oilers secondary for six seasons together from 1989 to 1994. However, on a projected rainy Saturday night in Prairie View, Texas, they will clash as combatants.
"Let me speak for myself," Bubba McDowell told HBCU Legends. "All I know is we got two good teams that will be playing Saturday night at six o'clock. As always, the best team that will go out and execute for four quarters of football is going to win."
As members of the legendary "Young Guns" defensive backfield with the Oilers, both coaches are aware bragging rights are on the line. Coach Dishman knows one game will not define the Tigers' entire season.
"I'm not trying to belittle the game, of course, but it is only one game," Coach Dishman noted. "If we can win this game, it will propel our program, not only recruiting-wise, but also the guys in general. So that's what's first and foremost, I've been telling the guys to don't look at this game as an everything game. It's not an everything game. It's a game we want to win. And if we win it, then we go on and win the next game."
Bubba McDowell seized the SWAC Western Division title in his second season as the Prairie View Panthers leader. The Panthers have an excellent chance to repeat as division champions this year. The goal of representing the division in the 2024 SWAC Championship Game is plausible for both teams.
A few years ago, a former NFL defensive back became a rookie head coach and led his team to win the SWAC Championship. Like former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, they could also represent and send their teams to the Celebration Bowl.
McDowell has announced University of Houston transfer Lucas Coley as his starting quarterback for the Labor Day Classic, while Coach Dishman has refrained from naming the Tigers' starter in Week 1.
Texas Southern has a returning starter and the 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year, Jace Wilson, competing with several incoming quarterbacks. The Tigers' offensive leader will likely be announced either at Wednesday's luncheon or before game time.
Over the recent years in HBCU football, the fraternity of head coaches has evolved into a respectful but not entirely close-knit community. Unlike in years past, legendary figures like Robinson, Gaither, Merritt, Casem, and Gorden were great friends and often battled on the gridiron in classic matchups. Why?
Over time, as coaches' tenures shortened with HBCUs, the focus has moved towards wins instead of building young men. NILs and marketing have trumped over establishing a solid football program.
Should Dishman establish a winning program like his friend Bubba McDowell has with the Panthers, they could become the new cornerstones of coaching in the SWAC West. For now, we anxiously await Saturday's kickoff at Panthers Stadium, marking the first contest between two friends who will soon become "friendly" adversaries.