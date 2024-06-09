HBCU Football Legends Gathered At The 15th Black College Football Hall Of Fame Ceremony To Enshrine 7 New Inductees
HBCU football legends gathered at the 2024 Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, June 8. The collection of greats included two Super Bowl MVPs, five Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees, 16 Super Bowl Champions, and hundreds of National Black College Football, MEAC, SWAC, SIAC, and CIAA championships.
HBCU National Championship-winning quarterbacks Davis Richard of NCCU, and Florida A&M's Jeremy Moussa were the recipients of the 2023 Co-Black College Player of the Year award named after Deacon Jones.
Last night's festivities marked the fifteenth class to be enshrined in the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which was founded by Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris.
Photographed were the following HBCU football legends and greats (Induction year in parentheses):
- Joe Adams, Tennessee State (2024)
- Willard Bailey, Virginia Union, Norfolk State, Saint Paul's (VA), Virginia–Lynchburg (2021)
- Antoine Bethea, Howard (2024)
- Mel Blount, Southern (2011)
- Waymond Bryant, Tennessee State (2024)
- Harry Carson, South Carolina State (2012)
- Ben Coates, Livingstone College (2022)
- Greg Coleman, Florida A&M (2021)
- Kevin Dent, Jackson State (2024)
- Richard Dent, Tennessee State (2015)
- Parnell Dickinson, Mississippi Valley State (2017)
- Leslie Frazier, Alcorn State (2023)
- Jimmy Giles, Alcorn State (2021)
- James "Shack" Harris, Grambling State (2012)
- Thomas Henderson, Langston (2018)
- Richard Huntley, Winston-Salem State (2024)
- Harold Jackson, Jackson State (2019)
- Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Tennessee State (2013)
- Henry Lawrence, Florida A&M (2023)
- Frank Lewis, Grambling State (2019)
- Greg Lloyd, Fort Valley State (2018)
- Charlie Neal (2013); Timmy Newsome, Winston-Salem State (2019)
- Nate Newton, Florida A&M (2022)
- Lamar Parrish, Lincoln (2024)
- Robert Porcher, Tennessee State, South Carolina State (2017)
- Joe Taylor Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton, Florida A&M (2020)
- Dennis Thomas, Alcorn State, MEAC (2020)
- Everson Walls, Grambling State (2018)
- Johnnie Walton, Elizabeth City State (2023)
- Sammy White, Grambling State (2022)
- Erik Williams, Central State (2011)
- Doug Williams, Grambling State (2011)
- Aeneas Williams, Southern (2016)