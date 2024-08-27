HBCU Football: MEAC/SWAC Challenge Sets New Viewership Record
HOUSTON — ESPN announced that 1.3 million viewers watched Florida A&M narrowly defeat Norfolk State by one point with a score of 24-23 at the 2024 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The ABC broadcast was the most-watched MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off ever. This game surpassed the previous record of 1.02 million viewers for the Southern versus Delaware State contest in 2010 by 27%.
ON THE GAME
FIRST HALF ACTION
The first drive for the Spartans couldn't have worked out better. Daniels handed the ball off to Kevin King Jr., who burst through the Rattlers' defensive line for an 82-yard touchdown run. Norfolk State would take the early lead 7-0 after 1:37 expired on the clock. The three-play, 91-yard drive shocked the Dark Cloud defense.
On the Spartans' next drive, Coach Odums went to his rushing game after FAMU could not move the football on its first drive. Daniels capped off a 12-play, 73-yard possession to increase its lead to 14-0 with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter.
Coach James Colzie III's team didn't panic as his FAU transfer quarterback guided FAMU on a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive in 2:53. Richardson had three big plays, starting on his first rush for 17 yards. Next, on a crossing route, he lobbed the football to tight end Koby Gross for 27 yards to the NSU 20-yard line.
Later, Richardson used his touch to pass for a 20-yard touchdown to Thad Franklin Jr. to begin the Rattlers' scoring. FAMU would climb back into the game, 14-7, with 55 seconds left in the Q1.
Punt returner Jamari Gassett returned the football near mid-field at the NFCU 47-yard line to give Florida A&M excellent field position early in the 2nd quarter.
DT Keyshawn Lynch forced a long 3rd down for a five-yard tackle for a loss. FAMU failed to convert a first down, resulting in a 33-yard field goal by placekicker Gillis.
Florida A&M edged closer, 14-10, after the five-play, 31-yard drive in 2:23. The Rattlers were beginning to get into a rhythm with the passing game as Richardson found open receivers in the Spartans secondary.
The Spartans mounted a solid 9-play and 62-yard drive, but King was stopped at the line of scrimmage on 3rd and 2. Coach Odums sent in his kicking team, but the center rolled the snap to the holder as FAMU halted the drive, taking over the football.
Unfortunately for FAMU, they went three and out, punting back to NSU at the 19-yard line.
Neither team moved the football before halftime.
HALFTIME SCORE
Norfolk State 14, Florida A&M 10
SECOND HALF
The Rattlers struck first on the first drive coming out of intermission with a 5-play, 82-yard drive in 2:19. Jamari Gassett got behind the Spartan's secondary, streaking down the right sideline for a 55-yard touchdown reception. The score marked 17 unanswered points against Norfolk State as Florida A&M claimed its first lead, 17-14, with 12:37 on the 3rd quarter scoreboard.
Jalen Daniels tossed a 49-yard bomb to wide receiver Jacquez Jones at the FAMU 33-yard line. Jones could have scored if he had not stumbled after hauling in the football.
NSU had a 3rd and 9 in the red zone, but the Rattlers halted another promising drive at the 10-yard line. PK Grandin Wilcox completed the six-play, 63-yard possession by booting a 29-yard field goal to tie the game at 17. The drive lasted 3:33 with 9:04 in the 3rd period.
Florida A&M answered as Richard marched the Rattlers inside the 10-yard line. He evaded the Spartans' pass rush, pivoted to his right, and found a wide-open Jamari Gassett for his second touchdown in the back of the end zone. After a successful PAT by Gillis, FAMU will reclaim a 7-point lead, 24-17, over Norfolk State. The Rattlers held the ball for 5:37 on the 10-play, 75-yard drive.
On a 3rd down, Jalen Daniels tossed a 41-yard pass to Kam'Ryn Thomas. Two plays later, Kevon King powered up the middle for a 2-yard plunge for the touchdown. On the PAT attempt, FAMU's HBCU All-American Kendall Bohler was offsides on the blocked extra point.
The Spartans were two yards away from taking the lead on a two-point attempt. However, Rattlers defensive back Eric Horn tackled Daniels in the backfield to leave the score 24-23 with 6:29 in the contest.
Florida A&M began to rush the football taking time off the clock. The Spartans defense began to make mistakes with penalties allowing the Rattlers to extend the final drive. Eventually, Coach Colzie recorded his first victory as Florida A&M's new head coach winning, 24-23 in a very close MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
Players of the Game
Norfolk State
- RB Kevon King: 13 rushes for 146 yards and 1 TD
- Jalen Daniels: 6-of-8 for 101 passing yards
- QB Daniel Richardson: 22-of-30 for 286 yards, and 3 TDs
- Jamari Gassett: 7 receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns.