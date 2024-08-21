HBCU Football Players Land On Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List added eleven HBCU football players added by the selectors. Seven defensive and four offensive student-athletes made the nationally recognized list of players who will be on the radar of professional football talent evaluators this season.
HBCU Players On The 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
- Carson Vinson, OL - Alabama A&M
- James Burgess, DB - Alabama State
- Kendall Bohler, DB - Florida A&M
- Jeremiah Pruitte, TE - Florida A&M
- Kenny Gallop Jr, DB - Howard University
- Jarett Hunter, RB - Howard University
- Robert McDaniel, DB - Jackson State
- Erick Hunter, LB - Morgan State
- Elijah Williams, DL - Morgan State
- Aaron Smith, LB - South Carolina State
- Nick Taiste, OL - South Carolina State
- Six players are from the MEAC and five hail from the SWAC. Florida A&M, Morgan State, South Carolina State, and Howard place two players apiece on the list.
Here is an analysis of the HBCU football players currently on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List:
Carson Vinson (OL) - Alabama A&M
- Position: Offensive Lineman
- Achievements: Helped , including 221.1 passing yards per game. He contributed to the team's top ranking in the conference for red zone offense.
James Burgess (DB) - Alabama State
- 2024 Preseason All-SWAC First-Team
- 2024 Phil Steele Preseason All-SWAC First-Team
- "Played in 11 games, recording 32 tackles, including 26 solo stops, at cornerback...tied for third in the SWAC with two interceptions, both pick sixes, while his 11 passes defended (9 PBU/2 INT) tied for third in the SWAC and 30th in FCS...recorded 1.0 passes defended per game ranked 4th in the conference...registered a season-high six tackles and three pass breakups against Alcorn State and recorded four tackles four times...intercepted passes for touchdowns against Alcorn State and Mississippi Valley State."
Kendall Bohler (DB) - Florida A&M
Bohler's Preseason Honors
• Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award Watch List
• BOXTOROW Preseason All-American
• Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Second Team
• East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 Watch List
• Preseason All-SWAC First Team
• Hero Sports 7th ranked cornerback in the nation
2023 Season Stats:
- Total Tackles: 39
- Pass Breakups: 14
- Interceptions: 1
- Achievements: Named to the .
- Made the All-SWAC First Team and was a BOXTOROW All-American.
Jeremiah Pruitte (TE) - Florida A&M
2023 Season Stats:
- Games Played: 11
- Receptions: 13
- Yards: 202
- Longest Reception: 69 yards.
Kenny Gallop Jr. (DB) - Howard University
"Gallop, the 2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Preseason Player of the Year, has been selected to multiple Preseason All-America Teams after guiding the club to back-to-back MEAC titles and a first-ever Celebration Bowl berth. A year ago, the 2023 Aeneas Williams Award winner produced 65 total tackles (42 solos) with six tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two quarterback hurries."
2023 Season Stats:
- Total Tackles: 18
- Solo Tackles: 13
- Assisted Tackles: 5
- Forced Fumbles: 1
- Fumble Recoveries: 1.
Jarett Hunter (RB) - Howard University
"Hunter, the 2024 MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, was named to the Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List after recording nearly 900 yards of total offense with 11 total TDs a year ago. In his stellar career, the Virginia product has produced nearly 2,800 total yards of offense with 24 total TDs."
2023 Season Stats:
- Carries: 142
- Yards: 626
- Touchdowns: 9
- Average Yards per Carry: 4.4.
Robert McDaniel (DB) - Jackson State
"McDaniel, a transfer from Alcorn State, totaled 30 tackles for the Braves as a defensive back in 2023 with 21 solo stops. He also recorded a pair of tackles for loss. McDaniel accounted for six turnovers last season, causing three fumbles, and was among the league leaders with three interceptions. He also recorded five pass breakups."
2023 Season :
- Total Tackles: 30
- Solo Tackles: 21
- Tackles for Loss: 2
- Interceptions: 3
- Forced Fumbles: 3
- Pass Breakups: 5.
Erick Hunter (LB) - Morgan State
"Throughout the 2023 season, Hunter has showcased remarkable defensive prowess, accumulating an astounding 75 tackles, the highest in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). His consistent performances have drawn attention across the league, earning him numerous accolades. Hunter was twice named MEAC Player of the Week for his exceptional contributions on the field. His academic achievements have also been recognized, as he earned Academic All-MEAC honors. Furthermore, he was selected to the FCS Football Central All-American Third Team and the All-MEAC First Team."
2023 Season Stats:
- Total Tackles: 75
- Tackles for Loss: 9.5
- Sacks: 3
- Quarterback Hurries: 7
- Forced Fumbles: 2
- Interceptions: 2
- Achievements: Named to the All-MEAC First Team and FCS Football Central All-American Third Team.
Elijah Williams (DL) - Morgan State
- FCS Football Central All-American Preseason First Team ... BOXTOROW 2024 HBCU Preseason All-Americans team ... Preseason All-MEAC First Team ... Phil Steele FCS Preseason All-American Third Team ... Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team ... Phil Steele's MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year ... Phil Steele Preseason All-MEAC First Team ... inaugural HBCU+ FCS National Player of the Year Award Watch List
- Games: 30
- Total Tackles: 162
- Tackles for Loss: 37 for 154 yards
- Sacks: 20 for 112 yards
- Forced Fumbles: 2
- Passes Defense: 3
Aaron Smith (LB) - South Carolina State
Hometown: Native of Manning, SC
High School: Manning High School in Manning
Physical: 6-2 and 218 pounds
Class: Redshirt Junior
- Games: 17
- Total Tackles: 95
- Tackles for Loss: 16.5 for 71 yards
- Sacks: 7 for 44 yards
Nick Taiste (OL) - South Carolina State
- Achievements: Named to the 2024 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Third Team. Recognized as a top offensive lineman in FCS with 36 consecutive starts.
The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl game will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus, with a 1:30 PM CT kickoff on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.