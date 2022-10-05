HBCU Football Polls for Week 5: 2022 HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association

The HBCU Sports-Pro Media Association members voted and released their Week 5 HBCU Football’s Major and Mid-Major poll results.

For the fifth consecutive week Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders lay claim to the top spot of the HBCU-PSMA Black College Football polls’ Major division.

The Tigers once again garnered all 20 first place votes, meanwhile the MEAC leading Eagles of North Carolina Central has155 points and occupied the number two spot for as many weeks.

Prairie View A&M leaped forward 3 spots, Alcorn State slipped one spot and Florida A&M moved up a spot to round out the top five.

Coach Prime and his blue and white of JSU are averaging 47.5 points per game while holding opponents to a mere average of 9.25 points per outing.

Hampton, Alabama State, Delaware State, Southern and North Carolina A&T complete this week’s top ten.

In the Mid-Major Poll ,Virginia Union remains unbeaten and number one garnering 17 first place votes and 197 points. Coach Alvin Parker and his Panthers mauled their way to a 5-0 mark beating St. Augustines’ 69-0 over the weekend.

A group of Cats, Rams and Trojans are in hot pursuit as the Golden Rams of Albany State nabbed 2 first place votes and 161 points this week , while the Tigers of Benedict claimed one first place vote and 156 points.

Meanwhile the undefeated Lions of Langston continue to make their presence felt moving up a spot with 127 points and speaking of orange and blue Virginia State also moved up a spot with their 113 points.

Fort Valley State, Bowie State, Lane, Fayetteville State and Tuskegee close out this week’s Mid-Major top ten.

Pollsters comprise a cross-section of HBCU media members, including eight different media organizations. These voters cover all four HBCU football-playing conferences, and reside in 12 different states.

Prairie View Panthers Football Team; Credit: PVAMU Athletics

Poll Results – Week 5

MAJOR DIVISION (20 Voters)

Jackson State (20) North Carolina Central Prairie View A&M Alcorn State Florida A&M Hampton University Alabama State Delaware State Southern University North Carolina A&T

Others Receiving Votes (points in parentheses): Morgan State (19), South Carolina State (18)

Dropped Out of Top Ten: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, South Carolina State

Credit: Virginia Union Athletics

MID-MAJOR DIVISION (20 Voters)

Virginia Union (17) Albany State (2) Benedict College (1) Langston University Virginia State Fort Valley State Bowie State Lane College Fayetteville State Tuskegee University

Others Receiving Votes (points in parentheses): West Virginia State (14), Bluefield State (10)

Dropped Out of Top Ten: Shaw University

About the HBCU Pro-Sports Media Association

Founded in 2020, the HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association is an organization that includes (but not limited to) journalists, photographers, broadcasters, reporters, editors, and sports-information directors dedicated to the coverage and support, both on and off the field, of historically black college sports and HBCU alumni athletes who become professionals. For more information, log onto www.hbcuprosportsmedia.com.

Prepared by HBCU-PSMA member Trevin Jones of the Urban Media Today