HBCU FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS - WEEK 2
HBCU Pass' Ray Rogers unveils his HBCU football's power five teams for Week 2 in the 2025 season.
After a wild Week 1, college football is officially back. UAB caught a “Body”, and both Prairie View and Howard put the world on notice with statement victories. That said, not much has changed in my HBCU Football Power Rankings heading into Week 2.
1. Jackson State
The defending Celebration Bowl champions remain atop this week’s rankings following a 28–14 victory over a tough Hampton team in their season opener. Veteran starting quarterback Jacobian Morgan wasn’t at his best — but he didn’t need to be, as the Tigers rushed for over 250 yards on the ground. Jackson State climbs three spots to No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll, and head coach T.C. Taylor remains highly optimistic ahead of a Week 2 matchup with in-state rival Southern Mississippi.
“Very excited about where we are as a football team right now. Looking forward to going down to Hattiesburg this weekend,” Taylor said.
Jackson State is expected to come into Hattiesburg with confidence and bring the fight to Southern Mississippi.
2. South Carolina State
The Bulldogs remain hot on Jackson State’s heels after a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Wofford. Quarterback Ryan Stubblefield picked up right where he left off at the end of last season, leading a game-winning drive that featured two explosive third-down conversions.
This week, South Carolina State makes the short trip to Columbia to face a top-10 FBS opponent in South Carolina. But don’t expect the Gamecocks to intimidate a Chennis Berry-coached team that’s hungry to make a statement under the brightest lights.
3. North Carolina Central
The Eagles suffered a setback in their home opener against New Hampshire but hold steady at No. 3 in this week’s rankings. Quarterback Walker Harris, typically efficient, struggled to find his rhythm—connecting on just 13 of 33 pass attempts.
Head coach Trei Oliver didn’t shy away from addressing the offensive issues, sending a clear message to his team:
“We had six dropped passes, blew a couple of coverages, missed a field goal… I thought we had our chances, but we struggled to get in a rhythm offensively.”
Oliver emphasized that these kinds of miscues are “uncharacteristic” of his football team. Expect a hungry and motivated North Carolina Central squad as they head on the road to face Old Dominion in Week 2.
4. Alabama State
Andrew Body delivered the most prolific individual performance of Week One, validating the belief that Alabama State could be a serious contender with him under center. Body accounted for five total touchdowns in a narrow loss to UAB, a performance that earned him SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honors and has fans and observers eager to see more.
Equally impressive was Body’s command of the offense on third down, where he led the Hornets to an incredible 13-for-15 conversion rate. Alabama State opens conference play this week with a road matchup against Southern — and all eyes will be on Mr. Body.
5. Tennessee State
Rounding out the top five this week are the Tennessee State Tigers, who earned a gritty win over a game North Carolina A&T squad in Week One. While this ranking may seem a bit modest following a season-opening victory, the Tigers have yet to fully silence critics after the departure of head coach Eddie George.
That said, there were plenty of bright spots. If not for Andrew Body’s standout performance, TSU running back Kendric Rhymes might have earned top billing himself — finishing with 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Just as impressive was the Tigers’ resilience, battling back after trailing at halftime in a hard-fought, 60-minute contest.
Tennessee State will need to carry every lesson learned into Week Two, as they prepare to host FCS No. 1-ranked North Dakota State. Good luck — they’ll need it.