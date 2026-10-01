HBCU Football Rundown in Week 5: Andrew Body Out Again, FCS Coaches Rank Two Teams
HOUSTON — Here’s a rundown of four HBCU football storylines for Week 5. With Andrew Body out for another week, can true freshman Aaron Frye keep the Hornets offense percolating against Bethune-Cookman?
The FCS pollsters cast their ballots for two HBCU football programs that happen to be undefeated through five weeks of play.
We also want your thoughts after the U.S. Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act before it heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Guess who's coming to the 2026 SWAC Media Day next week.
HBCU-PSMA Black College Football Top Ten (Sept. 30, 2026)
South Carolina State remains No. 1 in the HBCU-PSMA 2026 Black College Football Poll's Major Division, with 25 first-place votes and 250 points. Jackson State reclaims No. 2 with 190 points. Alabama State slips to No. 3 with 150, Delaware State moves up to No. 4 with 80, and Alabama A&M enters at No. 5 with 44 points, its first top-five appearance this season.
Major Division
- South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-0)
- Jackson State Tigers (4-0)
- Alabama State Hornets (3-1)
- Delaware State Hornets (3-2)
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-1)
Prairie View A&M and Grambling State fell out of the poll. Others receiving votes: Grambling State, Prairie View A&M, and Morgan State.
M
In the Mid-Major Division, Kentucky State is the new No. 1 with 20 first-place votes and 224 points. Johnson C. Smith stays at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 194 points. Virginia State is third with 146, Virginia Union moves up to fourth with 100, and Edward Waters is fifth with one first-place vote and 60 points. Former No. 1 Benedict received two first-place votes but only 20 points after losing 20-17 at Tuskegee.
Mid-Major Division
- Kentucky State Thoroughbreds (4-1)
- Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls (3-1)
- Virginia State Trojans (4-1)
- Virginia Union Panthers (4-1)
- Edward Waters Tigers (4-1)
Benedict and Fayetteville State fell out of the poll. Others receiving votes: Benedict, Fayetteville State, Tuskegee and Albany State.
Andrew Body out another week
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said starting quarterback Andrew Body will be listed as out for another week with no set timetable for his return. Body is wearing a hard cast on his wrist, Robinson said.
Sources told HBCU Legends he was hurt in the Hornets' 34-17 Week 2 loss to Troy. Before the Mississippi Valley State game, his status was a game-time decision because of a sprained wrist.
True freshman Aaron Frye will remain the starter against Bethune-Cookman. In Alabama State's 41-15 win over Mississippi Valley State last Saturday, Frye completed 10 of 21 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and rushed nine times for 29 yards and two touchdowns, three total scores.
Robinson is optimistic Body will return this season and said the team will let him heal before bringing him back.
FCS pollsters rank two HBCU teams
The AFCA FCS Coaches Poll has two HBCU programs in the Top 25 entering Week 5: No. 12 South Carolina State and No. 23 Jackson State.
Alabama State, Prairie View A&M, and Delaware State also received votes. South Carolina State rose from No. 14 after beating Furman 20-17 and Bethune-Cookman 31-21.
Jackson State made its first appearance on the FCS Top 25 poll after its 35-17 win over Southern in the Boombox Classic.
Poll of the week
How do you view the Senate's passage of the Protect College Sports Act?
Subscribe to our HBCU Legends newsletter: JOIN HBCU SPORTS FANS TODAY!
SWAC men's basketball media day, Oct. 7
The SWAC will hold its men's basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham, Alabama. All 12 head coaches will attend, and the event streams live on SWAC TV. The conference will also reveal its 2026-27 predicted order of finish. The women's media day is Tuesday, Oct. 6, same time and place. Student-athletes attending:
- Alabama A&M: Bilal Abdur-Rahman, James Graham III
- Alabama State: Mike James, Trey Miller
- Alcorn State: Trey Thomas, Saxby Southerland
- Bethune-Cookman: Jameel Morris, Mari Jordan
- Florida A&M: Ralph Martino, Antonio Baker
- Grambling State: Brandon Hardy, Hassan Washington
- Jackson State: Dorian McMillian, Mike Williams
- Mississippi Valley State: Eli Pippins, Tymias Williams
- Prairie View A&M: Elijah Mitchell, Jaelyn Lee
- Southern: Aaron Hall, Julian Greer
- Texas Southern: Jason Kimbrough, Xander Wedlow
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jai Hayes, Jalen Tatum
SWAC Women's Attendees
A Bear is up and Roaring!
Coach Damon Wilson is very high on his defensive edge rusher Donovan Moyer. Currently, he is the No. 1 sack leader among all HBCUs and No. 2 in the FCS with 5 sacks.
The Bears hibernated during their bye week before facing Villanova in Week 5.
SHAW IS 4-1!
NFL SELECT 16 HBCU FUTURE LEADERS
The SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC will have four future leaders from each conference represented for the NFL Future Leaders in Football Fellowship. Congratulations!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley