HBCU Football Rundown in Week 5: Andrew Body Out Again, FCS Coaches Rank Two Teams

HOUSTON — Here’s a rundown of four HBCU football storylines for Week 5. With Andrew Body out for another week, can true freshman Aaron Frye keep the Hornets offense percolating against Bethune-Cookman?

The FCS pollsters cast their ballots for two HBCU football programs that happen to be undefeated through five weeks of play.

We also want your thoughts after the U.S. Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act before it heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Guess who's coming to the 2026 SWAC Media Day next week.

HBCU-PSMA Black College Football Top Ten (Sept. 30, 2026)

South Carolina State remains No. 1 in the HBCU-PSMA 2026 Black College Football Poll's Major Division, with 25 first-place votes and 250 points. Jackson State reclaims No. 2 with 190 points. Alabama State slips to No. 3 with 150, Delaware State moves up to No. 4 with 80, and Alabama A&M enters at No. 5 with 44 points, its first top-five appearance this season.

Major Division

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-0) Jackson State Tigers (4-0) Alabama State Hornets (3-1) Delaware State Hornets (3-2) Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-1)

Prairie View A&M and Grambling State fell out of the poll. Others receiving votes: Grambling State, Prairie View A&M, and Morgan State.

M

In the Mid-Major Division, Kentucky State is the new No. 1 with 20 first-place votes and 224 points. Johnson C. Smith stays at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 194 points. Virginia State is third with 146, Virginia Union moves up to fourth with 100, and Edward Waters is fifth with one first-place vote and 60 points. Former No. 1 Benedict received two first-place votes but only 20 points after losing 20-17 at Tuskegee.

Mid-Major Division

Kentucky State Thoroughbreds (4-1) Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls (3-1) Virginia State Trojans (4-1) Virginia Union Panthers (4-1) Edward Waters Tigers (4-1)

Benedict and Fayetteville State fell out of the poll. Others receiving votes: Benedict, Fayetteville State, Tuskegee and Albany State.

Andrew Body out another week

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said starting quarterback Andrew Body will be listed as out for another week with no set timetable for his return. Body is wearing a hard cast on his wrist, Robinson said.

Sources told HBCU Legends he was hurt in the Hornets' 34-17 Week 2 loss to Troy. Before the Mississippi Valley State game, his status was a game-time decision because of a sprained wrist.

True freshman Aaron Frye will remain the starter against Bethune-Cookman. In Alabama State's 41-15 win over Mississippi Valley State last Saturday, Frye completed 10 of 21 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and rushed nine times for 29 yards and two touchdowns, three total scores.

Robinson is optimistic Body will return this season and said the team will let him heal before bringing him back.

FCS pollsters rank two HBCU teams

The AFCA FCS Coaches Poll has two HBCU programs in the Top 25 entering Week 5: No. 12 South Carolina State and No. 23 Jackson State.

Alabama State, Prairie View A&M, and Delaware State also received votes. South Carolina State rose from No. 14 after beating Furman 20-17 and Bethune-Cookman 31-21.

Jackson State made its first appearance on the FCS Top 25 poll after its 35-17 win over Southern in the Boombox Classic.

Poll of the week

How do you view the Senate's passage of the Protect College Sports Act?

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SWAC men's basketball media day, Oct. 7

The SWAC will hold its men's basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham, Alabama. All 12 head coaches will attend, and the event streams live on SWAC TV. The conference will also reveal its 2026-27 predicted order of finish. The women's media day is Tuesday, Oct. 6, same time and place. Student-athletes attending:

Alabama A&M: Bilal Abdur-Rahman, James Graham III

Alabama State: Mike James, Trey Miller

Alcorn State: Trey Thomas, Saxby Southerland

Bethune-Cookman: Jameel Morris, Mari Jordan

Florida A&M: Ralph Martino, Antonio Baker

Grambling State: Brandon Hardy, Hassan Washington

Jackson State: Dorian McMillian, Mike Williams

Mississippi Valley State: Eli Pippins, Tymias Williams

Prairie View A&M: Elijah Mitchell, Jaelyn Lee

Southern: Aaron Hall, Julian Greer

Texas Southern: Jason Kimbrough, Xander Wedlow

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jai Hayes, Jalen Tatum

SWAC Women's Attendees

It’s almost that time 🎙️



Take a look at who’s taking the stage at the 2026 SWAC Women’s Basketball Media Day on Oct. 6 🏀



📺: SWAC TV #SWACWBB | #BuildingChampionsForLife pic.twitter.com/S8S4dEV5l9 — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) October 1, 2026

A Bear is up and Roaring!

Coach Damon Wilson is very high on his defensive edge rusher Donovan Moyer. Currently, he is the No. 1 sack leader among all HBCUs and No. 2 in the FCS with 5 sacks.

The Bears hibernated during their bye week before facing Villanova in Week 5.

😤 “Beat anybody in front of me.”



🐻🏈 @MSUBearsFB's Donovan Moyer is bringing relentless pressure off the edge and setting the tone for one of the nation’s top defensive lines.



🛑 The Run 🥊 The QB#MoyerTheDestroyer@MEACSports | @UnderArmour#GoBears🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/vJJ2Jow0Bk — Morgan State Bears (@MorganStBears) September 29, 2026

‘Draft Capital Grows and Declines’



We’re nearly 25% into the season, and prospect lists are taking shape. Some players are rising. Others who entered with momentum are sliding as early projections meet actual film.



This is when the details matter. Production, skill, leadership… — Rasheeda Liberty (Lady Lib Sports) (@ladylib1922) September 29, 2026

SHAW IS 4-1!

SHAW CONVERTS 2-POINT OT CONVERSION TO DOWN LIVINGSTONE!

DURHAM, NC – Shaw RB Fabian Duncan ran in for a 2-point conversion in overtime to give the Bears a 28-27 win over Livingstone.



The teams finished regulation tied at 20 and Livingstone scored first in the extra period on a… pic.twitter.com/3HKcMq8Zoh — Black College Sports Page Information Network (@BCSPINFO) September 28, 2026

NFL SELECT 16 HBCU FUTURE LEADERS

The SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC will have four future leaders from each conference represented for the NFL Future Leaders in Football Fellowship. Congratulations!

The SWAC is represented well with our 2026 Class of Future Leaders in Football Fellowship ‼️#SWACFB | #BuildingChampionsForLife pic.twitter.com/rSc9zwsLeZ — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) September 29, 2026