HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: POWER RANKINGS, SWAC 50+ TEAMS, SCOREBOARD - WEEK 6

The SWAC teams scored 50 burgers against their opponents, showcasing impressive performances and new advanced analytics rankings.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jackson State Wins The Gulf Coast Challenge Against Alabama A&M
Jackson State Wins The Gulf Coast Challenge Against Alabama A&M / JSU Athletics
The Southwestern Athletic Conference had three teams—Jackson State, Alabama State, and Texas Southern—that scored over 50 points against their conference opponents in Week 6.  

We're now past the midpoint of the HBCU football season, and SWAC teams are beginning to distinguish themselves from the rest. Players are asserting their presence on national watch lists while also emerging as leaders who can contribute to a campaign for the HBCU football national championship.

Our first publicized advanced analytics game predictions were highly successful, going 4-0 in the SWAC contests scheduled on Saturday.   

HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL HBCU PLAYER OF THE WEEK - QB JACOBIAN MORGAN, JACKSON STATE

JaCobian Morgan - Black College Football Hall of Fame Watch List
JaCobian Morgan - Black College Football Hall of Fame Watch List / BCFHOF

JSU quarterback JaCobian Morgan had an impressive performance against Alabama A&M at the Gulf Coast Challenge. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 314 yards and threw four touchdown passes. Additionally, he rushed 12 times for 123 yards, scoring one rushing touchdown. In total, he amassed 434 yards of offense and contributed five touchdowns in the 57-24 victory over the Bulldogs.

OTHER STANDOUT PERFORMERS IN WEEK 6

RB Curtis Allen, VA Union - Black College Football Hall of Fame Watch List
RB Curtis Allen, VA Union - Black College Football Hall of Fame Watch List / BCFHOF
  • RB Curtis Allen, VA Union: 17 rushes for 278 yards, 2 TDs
  • QB Andrew Body, Alabama State: 11 of 16 completions for 171 yards, and two passing touchdowns. Body rushed for 7 times for 95 yards, averaging 13.6 yard per carry.
  • QB KJ Cooper, Texas Southern:  16 of 23 completions for 197 yards, two passing touchdowns, and 1 interception. He added four rushes for 48 yards and 1 rushing touchdown.
  • RB Atheon Renfro, Texas Southern: 22 rushes for 133 yards.
  • QB Cornelius Brown IV, Alabama A&M: 26 of 39 for 341 passing yards, and 2 touchdowns; 4 rushes for 20 yards, and 1 touchdown.
  • RB Marquis Gillis, Delaware State: 15 rushes for 132 yards, and 1 TD.
  • RB Travis Terrell, Jackson State: 7 rushes for 103 yards.
  • WR Daveon Walker, Alabama A&M: 9 receptions for 100 yards, and 1 touchdown.

HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL TOP 10

  1. Jackson State (4-1, 2-0 SWAC)
  2. Alabama State (4-1, 1-0 SWAC)
  3. North Carolina Central (4-2, 0-0 MEAC)
  4. South Carolina State (3-2, 0-0 MEAC)
  5. Prairie View A&M (4-2, 3-0 SWAC)
  6. VA Union (4-1, 2-0 CIAA)
  7. Howard (3-2, 0-0 MEAC)
  8. Delaware State (3-3, 0-0 MEAC)
  9. Texas Southern (2-3, 2-1 SWAC)
  10. Benedict (5-0, 4-0 SIAC)

Honorable mention: Alabama A&M (3-3, 0-2 SWAC), Grambling State (3-2, 0-1 SWAC)

Let's look at the Predictive Model vs. Actual results:

HBCU Legends Week 6 Predictive Model

Matchup

Predicted Winner

Predicted Margin

Winner

Score

Margin Difference

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St

Alabama State

+17

Alabama State

52-35

+17

Prairie View A&M at Alcorn St

Prairie View A&M

+7

Prairie View A&M

13-12

+1

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M

Jackson State

+10

Jackson State

57-24

+33

Ark-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

Texas Southern

+1

Texas Southern

57-7

+44

The accuracy of selecting the winners in all four contests was a perfect 100%. However, the most surprising aspect was the significant blowout victory that Texas Southern delivered over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, winning by 44 points.

Jackson State and Alabama State also exceeded expectations, but the ways in which they won their respective matchups were just as surprising as the score of the TSU-UAPB game.

Oct. 4, 20225; Texas Southern Tigers - Pregame vs. UAPB at Houston Christian University
Oct. 4, 20225; Texas Southern Tigers - Pregame vs. UAPB at Houston Christian University / Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The model requires improvements in its margin predictions, calibration for explosive offenses, and adjustments for factors like turnovers, defensive rankings, and home-field advantages.

These factors will be particularly significant in Week 7, when Alabama State visits Jackson State at Veterans Memorial Stadium for a nationally broadcast game on ESPNU.

Teams such as Texas Southern and Jackson State significantly surpassed the "Top-5 bar" for Résumé SP+. Both teams accumulated positive points through capped scoring and margin-of-victory bonuses.

SWAC RANKINGS - AFTER WEEK 6 RESULTS - PREDICTIVE MODEL

Jackson State fans are likely to challenge the model that has ranked the Tigers as No. 2 in the conference. Next week's game may determine who is the best in the SWAC East.

  • Alabama State now edges Jackson State for the top spot due to a longer win streak and more dominant margins, though both remain undefeated in conference.
  • Prairie View A&M drops to 3rd but remains ahead of all SWAC West Division teams with a perfect 3-0 SWAC record and a tough one-point road win at Alcorn State. The overall record is less impressive versus Alabama State and Jackson State, but Prairie View’s flawless SWAC mark is a major factor. The Panthers get a bye week before traveling to meet the Southern Jaguars on The Bluff in Week 8.
  • Texas Southern surges with a big home victory and is now the clear No. 2 team in the Western division. That Labor Day Class loss to Prairie View A&M with two seconds on the scoreboard hurts. However, the Tigers are still on the hunt should the Panthers slip

Adjusted SWAC Rankings and Analysis

Rank

Team

W-L

SWAC

*SOS

1

Alabama State

4-1

2-0

★★★★☆

2

Jackson State

4-1

2-0

★★★★☆

3

Prairie View

4-2

3-0

★★★★☆

4

Grambling

3-2

0-1

★★☆☆☆

5

Texas Southern

2-3

2-1

★★★☆☆

6

Alabama A&M

3-3

0-2

★★☆☆☆

7

Ark-Pine Bluff

2-3

1-1

★★☆☆☆

8

Bethune-Cook.

2-4

1-1

★★☆☆☆

9

Southern

1-4

0-1

★★☆☆☆

10

Florida A&M

1-3

0-1

★★☆☆☆

11

MVSU

0-4

0-1

★☆☆☆☆

12

Alcorn State

0-5

0-2

★★☆☆☆

*SOS = Strength of Schedule, based on competitors faced and record against them.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
