HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN WEEK 3: POWER RANKINGS, BAND POLL, HBCU-FCS OFFENSIVE LEADERS
HOUSTON - HBCU football has given us three weeks of surprising performances, thrilling games, and bewildering turns of events that will make the next nine weeks all the more exciting for fans.
Let's take a look at the HBCU Legends' top teams and rankings out of Week 3.
TOP 10 HBCU FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS
HBCU Legends voted for the following 10 teams in the BOXTOROW national media poll on Monday morning for Week 3.
- Jackson State (2-2)
- South Carolina State (2-2)
- Alabama State (2-1)
- North Carolina Central (2-2)
- Johnson C. Smith (3-0)
- Delaware State (2-1)
- Prairie View A&M (1-2)
- Alabama A&M (2-1)
- Edward Waters (3-0)
- VA Union (1-1)
BOXTOROW - COACHES POLL WEEK 3
- Jackson State (16) 2-1
- South Carolina State 2-1
- Alabama State (1) 2-1
- North Carolina Central 2-2
- Alabama A&M 2-1
- Howard 2-1
- Delaware State 2-1
- Prairie View A&M 1-2
- Tennessee State 1-2
- Grambling 2-1
BOXTOROW - MEDIA POLL - WEEK 3
- Jackson State (18) 2-1
- South Carolina State (2) 2-1
- Alabama State (2) 2-1
- North Carolina Central 2-2
- Alabama A&M 2-1
- Johnson C. Smith (1) 3-0
- Howard 2-1
- Edward Waters 3-0
- Delaware State 2-1
- Virginia Union 1-1
Division II HBCU teams in the AFCA Coaches:
No. 16 Jackson State
No. 21 Johnson C. Smith
No. 22 Virginia Union
The following are the top statistical leaders in the FCS reported by the NCAA:
Top HBCU DI Quarterbacks in Passing Yardage (Top 50 FCS)
No. 5 Walker Harris, QB North Carolina Central - 846 yds
No. 14 Andrew Body, QB - Alabama State - 761 yds
No. 18 Cornelius Brown IV, QB - Alabama A&M - 719 yds
No. 22 RJ Johnson III, QB - Florida A&M - 677 yds
No. 47 Christian Peters, QB - UAPB - 532 yds
- Bama State quarterback Andrew Body leads the FCS in passing efficiency at 222.96
Top HBCU DII Quarterbacks in Passing Yardage (Top 50 FCS)
- No. 15 Noah Bodden, QB - Edward Waters - 729 yds
- No. 21 Maurice Smith, QB - Chowan - 706 yds
- No. 23 Kelvin Durham, QB - Johnson C. Smith - 699 yds
- No. 26 Isaiah Knowles, QB - Albany State - 674 yds
- No. 31 Rashaan Matthews Jr., QB - Virginia State - 642 yds
HBCU LEGENDS WEEK 3: Top Freshman/Newcomers Quarterbacks
- Tevin Carter - Prairie View A&M
- Don Hudson Jr - Fort Valley State
- Jaren Lockhart - Jackson State
Top HBCU Receivers In DI Top 50
- No. 4 - Jalen Jones, WR - Alabama State - 324 yds
- No. 13 - Jyzaiah Rockwell, WR - Prairie View A&M - 278 yds
- No. 31 - DreSean Kendrick, WR - Norfolk State - 225 yds
- No. 38 - Jalen Johnson, WR - South Carolina State - 212 yds
- No. 39 - Chance Peterson, WR - North Carolina Central -
Top HBCU Receivers In DII Top 50
- No. 16 - Darius Cyprian, WR - Kentucky State - 274 yds
- No. 23 - Brandon Wiley, WR - Bluefield State - 232 yds
- No. 28 (t) - Brian Lane, WR - Johnson C. Smith - 215 yds
- No. 48 - Marcus Fleming, WR - Allen - 195 yds - 210 yds
Top HBCU Running Backs (FCS Top 50)
- No. 5 - Chris Mosley, RB - North Carolina Central - 367 yds
- No. 8 - Kendric Rhymes, RB - Tennessee State - 328 yds
- No. 18 - Trey Holly, RB - Southern - 267 yds
- No. 23 - Jaylen Jennings, RB - UAPB - 249 yds
- No. 25 - Isaiah Freeman, RB - Hampton - 242 yds
Top HBCU Running Backs In DII
- No. 5 Fabian Duncan, RB - Allen - 381 yds
- No. 9 - Curtis Allen, RB - VA Union - 332 yds
- No. 19 - Johntarrious Thomas, RB - Edward Waters - 252 yds
- No. 21 - Bobby Smith, RB - Johnson C. Smith - 242 yds
- No. 24 - Traquan Johnson, RB - Elizabeth City St. - 234 yds
Week 2: "BADDEST HBCU BAND IN THE LAND" Fans' Poll Results
- Jackson State - Sonic Boom of the South- 33%
- Alabama State - Mighty Marching Hornets - 27%
- Southern University - Human Jukebox - 19%
- Grambling State - Tiger Marching Band - 10%
- Texas Southern - Ocean of Soul - 8%
- North Carolina A&T - Blue & Gold Marching Machine - 3%
Link to Week 3's "Baddest Band In The Land" Fans' Poll
