HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: WEEK 5 PREVIEW (PODCAST)

Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends previews the upcoming clashes is Week 5 of HBCU football.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Legends Podcast - Week 5 Preview
HBCU Legends guides you through an exciting Week 5 preview of HBCU football. In this episode, we dive into the unforgettable moments from Week 4—highlighting nail-biters, comeback victories, and dominant performances across HBCU conferences.

He shares in-depth analysis on the top matchups to watch this weekend, including a pivotal SWAC East showdown between Alabama State and Florida A&M, and classic rivalries like Jackson State versus Southern University on the Bluff.

Also, we discuss standout individual performances, updated rankings, and what's at stake as teams head into crucial conference battles. Plus, you’ll get the latest on marching band competitions, including insights into Jackson State’s decision not to participate in the Band of the Year, and updates on new HBCU events like the upcoming Puerto Rico Bowl and St. Croix Bowl.

With coverage extending beyond football—to the latest partnerships, classic games, and the vibrant culture surrounding HBCU athletics—this episode is your all-access pass to everything happening in HBCU football this week.

WEEK 5 PREVIEW

TIME STAMP

00:00 "Underdog Sports Betting App"

04:40 HBCU Football Picks & Highlights

07:13 Coaching Respect and Game Conduct

10:19 HBCU Football Highlights & Key Matches

12:59 Jaguars' Quarterback Uncertainty

18:07 HBCU Football Week Five Rankings

19:32 MIAC Action Heats Up

24:53 Jackson State Withdraws from Band Contest

27:32 ESPN Events Band Contest Rules

32:30 HBCU Bands Expand to Florida

35:17 HBCU Football Week 5 Outlook

37:57 Persist, Implore Kyle T. Mosley

Here are 3 key takeaways you don’t want to miss:

  • HBCU Football Is Heating Up: Recaping tight games and huge upsets from Week 4, with shoutouts to teams like Howard, Delaware State, and Prairie View A&M.Week 5 features pivotal conference battles, especially Alabama State vs. Florida A&M, and Southern vs. Jackson State.
  • Unprecedented Band News: Jackson State’s Sonic Boom chooses not to participate in the ESPN Band of the Year competition, making waves in the HBCU band community. Meanwhile, Bethune Cookman’s band performed on Sherri Shepherd’s show, and a new National Battle of the Bands is launching in Florida this January.
  • Expanded HBCU Visibility: HBCU GO has partnered with Procter & Gamble to elevate HBCU classics, with select games now streaming on Amazon Prime. Two new HBCU football bowl games are debuting in Puerto Rico and St. Croix this season, further expanding the HBCU athletic footprint.

HBCU BANDS NEWS

KYLE T. MOSLEY

