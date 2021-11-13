HBCU Football Games Schedule for Week 11: SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South

Publish date:
Week 11: HBCU Football Games Schedule
HBCU football games scheduled in Week 11 has several critical matchups in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, Big South, and CIAA.
HBCU football games scheduled in Week 11 has several critical matchups in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, Big South, and CIAA.
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 11
SWAC
- Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State | 12 p.m. | GSU Sports Network
- Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State | 2 p.m. | MVSU Athletics Youtube
- Alabama A&M at Texas Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State | 3 p.m.
- Jackson State at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
Predictions: Bethune-Cookman, Alabama State, Alabama A&M, FAMU, Prairie View, Jackson State
MEAC
- Norfolk State at Delaware State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- North Carolina Central at Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Morgan State at Albany | 1 p.m. | FloFootball
Predictions: Norfolk State, NCCU, NC A&T, Albany
SIAC
- Albany State vs. Miles College - 2021 SIAC Football Championship | 2 PM CT
Read More
Prediction: Albany State
CIAA
- Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State - 2021 CIAA Football Championship | 1 PM ET
Prediction: Bowie State
BIG SOUTH
- Hampton at Campbell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Predictions: Hampton, North Carolina A&T
OVC
- Austin Peay at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Prediction: Austin Peay