HBCU Football Games Schedule for Week 11: SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South

    • November 13, 2021
    Week 11: HBCU Football Games Schedule

    HBCU football games scheduled in Week 11 has several critical matchups in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, Big South, and CIAA.
    HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 11

    SWAC

    • Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State | 12 p.m. | GSU Sports Network
    • Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State | 2 p.m. | MVSU Athletics Youtube
    • Alabama A&M at Texas Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
    • Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
    • Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State | 3 p.m.
    • Jackson State at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

    Predictions: Bethune-Cookman, Alabama State, Alabama A&M, FAMU, Prairie View, Jackson State

    BOWIE STATE
    DB Esaias Guthrie

    MEAC

    • Norfolk State at Delaware State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
    • North Carolina Central at Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
    • North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
    • Morgan State at Albany | 1 p.m. | FloFootball

    Predictions:  Norfolk State, NCCU, NC A&T, Albany

    Miles_vs_Albany_2019

    SIAC

    • Albany State vs. Miles College - 2021 SIAC Football Championship | 2 PM CT 

    Prediction: Albany State

    FD8libdXwAUYZTs

    CIAA

    • Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State - 2021 CIAA Football Championship | 1 PM ET

    Prediction: Bowie State

    #1 Jalen Fowler - 2021 A&T Football
    FDl9-uwXEAQTTH_

    BIG SOUTH

    • Hampton at Campbell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
    • North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

    Predictions: Hampton, North Carolina A&T

    TSU

    OVC

    • Austin Peay at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

    Prediction: Austin Peay

    FD8ljaSXwAQO5Ro
