HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - BAYOU CLASSIC AND FCS PLAYOFFS - WEEK 14
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scheduled in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 14.
UPDATES
HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD IN WEEK 14
2024 NCAA DII PLAYOFFS - MILES VS. VALDOSTA STATE (11:00 AM CT)
The top-ranked Valdosta State football team (10-0, 6-0 GSC) opens its 20th appearance in the NCAA Division II postseason hosting No. 4-seed and No. 22-ranked Miles College (10-2, 8-0 SIAC) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in the second round of Super Region Two.
2024 NCAA DII PLAYOFFS - VA UNION VS. LENOIR-RHYNE (12:00 PM CT)
Virginia Union (9-3,6-1 CIAA )will face unseeded Lenoir-Rhyne University (10-2, 7-2 SAC) in the second round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs in Hickory, North Carolina at 1:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 30. ESPN+ will broadcast from Moretz Stadium.
Saturday's game will be the third all-time meeting between the Bears and Panthers. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2019 season where Lenoir-Rhyne scored 28 unanswered points on the road to even up the all-time series. Head Coach Alvin Parker is in his seventh season with the Panthers has a career record of 49-16. This is Virginia Union's third straight trip to the postseason, and last week's win was their first ever playoff victory in the 125-year history of the program.
2024 NCAA DI PLAYOFFS - TENNESSEE STATE VS. NO. 14 MONTANA (9:15 PM CT )
Tennessee State will face No. 14 seed Montana in the FCS First Round on Saturday night, with kickoff set for 9:15 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 from Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Tigers are making their first postseason appearance since 2013 and will look to make a statement against a tough Montana team in the opening round of the playoffs.
GRAMBLING STATE VS. NO. 5 SOUTHERN (1:00 PM CT)
The Southern University Jaguars (7-4, 6-1 SWAC) to battle the Grambling State Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SWAC) in the 51st Annual Bayou Classic.
Today Coach Terrence Graves and the Jags will kick-off the 51st Annual Bayou Classic against Coach Mickey Joseph and the Tigers at 1:00 PM CT from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. NBC and Peacock Channel will broadcast the clash.
FINALS
Tuskegee 6, Alabama State 24
Alabama A&M 20, FAMU 28