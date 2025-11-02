HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 10 | SWAC EAST & WEST DIVISION LEADERS CLASH!
The HBCU football's updated scores, news, and social media postings in Week 10.
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 10.
Here are your Saturday, Nov. 1 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 10:
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 10
- Johnson C. Smith 17, Fayetteville State 14
- Elizabeth City State 28, Bowie State 27
- Shaw 13, Livingstone 42
- Lincoln (PA), Virginia State 35
- Allen 28, Morehouse 17
- Savannah State 18, Albany State 21
- Virginia-Lynchburg 10, Benedict 42
- Central State 21, Edward Waters 17
- Morgan State 30, South Carolina State 36
- Lane 13, Tuskegee 18
- Clark Atlanta 28, Kentucky State 43
- North Carolina Central 35, Howard 14
- Delaware State 27, Norfolk State 20
- Towson 62, NC A&T 9
- Alcorn State 33, Texas Southern 14
- Mississippi Valley State 34, Bethune-Cookman 42
- Southern 12, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40
- Alabama A&M 10, Grambling State13
- Alabama State 30, Prairie View A&M 28
- North Carolina Central at Howard | 3:30 PM | ESPN+
- Lindenwood 35, Tennessee State 13
- Jackson State 41, Florida A&M 16
VA UNION defeated Bluefied State, 70-14
