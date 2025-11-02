HBCU Legends

HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 10 | SWAC EAST & WEST DIVISION LEADERS CLASH!

The HBCU football's updated scores, news, and social media postings in Week 10.

Kyle T. Mosley

HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 10.

Here are your Saturday, Nov. 1 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 10:

  • Johnson C. Smith 17, Fayetteville State 14
  • Elizabeth City State 28, Bowie State 27
  • Shaw 13, Livingstone 42
  • Lincoln (PA), Virginia State 35
  • Allen 28, Morehouse 17
  • Savannah State 18, Albany State 21
  • Virginia-Lynchburg 10, Benedict 42
  • Central State 21, Edward Waters 17
  • Morgan State 30, South Carolina State 36
  • Lane 13, Tuskegee 18
  • Clark Atlanta 28, Kentucky State 43
  • North Carolina Central 35, Howard 14
  • Delaware State 27, Norfolk State 20
  • Towson 62, NC A&T 9
  • Alcorn State 33, Texas Southern 14
  • Mississippi Valley State 34, Bethune-Cookman 42
  • Southern 12, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40
  • Alabama A&M 10, Grambling State13
  • Alabama State 30, Prairie View A&M 28
  • North Carolina Central at Howard | 3:30 PM | ESPN+
  • Lindenwood 35, Tennessee State 13
  • Jackson State 41, Florida A&M 16

VA UNION defeated Bluefied State, 70-14

Kyle T. Mosley
