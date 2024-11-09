HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 11
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scheduled in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents.
GAMES OF THE WEEK 11:
FLORIDA A&M vs. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
The Rattlers fly into Texas to meet the Panthers who desperately need a win to keep postseason hopes alive. Daniel Richardson is making his case for SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. Can Coach McDowell and his team find a way to defeat the visitors from Florida?
TEXAS SOUTHERN vs. ALCORN STATE
The Braves' season isn't yet on life support, but it is in critical condition. To stay alive, Coach Thomas' Braves must fight off Texas Southern, Prairie View A&M, and Jackson State. Coach Dishman and is Tigers remain in the hunt in the SWAC West under very slim odds.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE vs. HOWARD
The Bulldogs defeated NCCU last week, but must square off against the Bison in D.C. Last year, Howard spoiled the Eagles' Celebration Bowl dreams, can they do the same to South Carolina State?
*NOTABLE GAMES TO WATCH: Alabama State vs. Grambling State; Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern; Morgan State vs. Delaware State; ;