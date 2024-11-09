HBCU Legends

HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 11

HBCU football's Week 11 scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independent.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Football Week 11 Scoreboard
HBCU Football Week 11 Scoreboard / Credit: FAMU, SU, SCS, and TSU Athletics Programs
In this story:

HOUSTON - HBCU football games scheduled in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents.

GAMES OF THE WEEK 11:

FLORIDA A&M vs. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

The Rattlers fly into Texas to meet the Panthers who desperately need a win to keep postseason hopes alive. Daniel Richardson is making his case for SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. Can Coach McDowell and his team find a way to defeat the visitors from Florida?

TEXAS SOUTHERN vs. ALCORN STATE

The Braves' season isn't yet on life support, but it is in critical condition. To stay alive, Coach Thomas' Braves must fight off Texas Southern, Prairie View A&M, and Jackson State. Coach Dishman and is Tigers remain in the hunt in the SWAC West under very slim odds.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE vs. HOWARD

The Bulldogs defeated NCCU last week, but must square off against the Bison in D.C. Last year, Howard spoiled the Eagles' Celebration Bowl dreams, can they do the same to South Carolina State?

*NOTABLE GAMES TO WATCH: Alabama State vs. Grambling State; Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern; Morgan State vs. Delaware State; ;

HBCU BIG SCOREBOARD FOR WEEK 9

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football