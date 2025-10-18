HBCU Legends

HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 8 | HOMECOMING BATTLES & CONFERENCE CLASHES

The HBCU football's updated scores, news, and social media postings in Week 8.

Kyle T. Mosley

WEEK 8 HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 8.

Here are your Saturday, Oct. 18 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 8:

HBCU LEGENDS - WEEK 8 PREDICTIVE ANALYSIS
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 8

  • Kentucky State 17, Franklin Pierce University 14 - Final
  • Bowie State 42, Bluefield State 37 - Final
  • Johnson C. Smith 52, Shaw 0 - Final
  • Lincoln (PA) 21, Virginia Union 66 - FINAL
  • Livingstone 10, Winston-Salem State 42 - Final
  • Elizabeth City State 20, Virginia State 24 - Final
  • Tuskegee 3, Albany State 7 - Final
  • Lane 7, Morehouse 31- FINAL
  • Kentucky Christian 35, Central State 27 - Final
  • Savannah State 0, Fort Valley State7 - Q2
  • Clark Atlanta 20, Miles 24 Q4
  • Benedict 3, Edward Waters 7 - Q1
  • Virginia-Lynchburg 10, Texas Southern 61 - FINAL
  • Grambling State 14, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 - Q3
  • Lincoln 10, Mississippi Valley State 61 - FINAL
  • Alcorn State 14, Florida A&M 9 Q2.
  • Prairie View A&M 14, Southern 0 - Q2
  • Howard 0, Tennessee State 7 - Q1

HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 8

