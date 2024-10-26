HBCU Football Scoreboard - Week 9

HBCU Legends

HBCU football's Week 9 scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independent.

HOUSTON - HBCU football games scheduled in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents.

GAMES OF THE WEEK:

ALABAMA STATE vs. ALABAMA A&M (2:30 PM CT = ESPN+)

The Magic City Classic will feature the Alabama State Hornets (3-3, 2-1 SWAC) versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1 SWAC). It will be the 83rd meeting between the two schools. Eddie Robinson Jr.'s team must win in order to keep pace with Jackson State, which led the SWAC East race after dispatching Florida A&M last week. However, you cannot count out Coach Connell Maynor and the Bulldogs, who are still competitors for the division's crown.

SOUTHERN vs. FLORIDA A&M (6:00 PM CT - ESPN+)

Florida A&M (3-3, 1-1 SWAC) took a huge hit when the Rattlers fell to Jackson State (5-2, 3-0 SWAC) in Week 8. Today, they host the SWAC West leaders - the Southern Jaguars (4-3, 3-0 SWAC). Still, Homecoming at The Bragg and FAMU hopes to send SU and the Human Jukebox back to The Bluff with an L in conference action.

GRAMBLING STATE vs. TEXAS SOUTHERN (6:00 PM CT - ESPN)

HBCU Legends will be front and center to watch two rookie head coaches - Cris Dishman (TSU) and Mickey Joseph (GSU) - guide their teams in a Tiger-on-Tiger confrontation in Houston. Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2 SWAC) let Southern off the hook two weeks ago to fall in overtime, 22-19. After a bye week, the H-Town Tigers host a Grambling State (4-3, 1-2 SWAC) squad still trying to find an identity with quarterback Myles Crawley. Two inconsistent squads compete to stay afloat in the SWAC West behind Southern and Alcorn State.

*NOTABLE GAMES TO WATCH: NCCU vs. Morgan State (ESPNU) and Johnson C. Smith vs. WSSU

HBCU BIG SCOREBOARD FOR WEEK 9

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

