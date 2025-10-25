HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 9| LAS VEGAS HBCU & MAGIC CITY CLASSICS, MEAC SCORES
The HBCU football's updated scores, news, and social media postings in Week 9.
In this story:
- Jackson State Tigers
- Morgan State Bears
- Tennessee State Tigers
- Norfolk State Spartans
- North Carolina A&T Aggies
- North Carolina Central Eagles
- Alabama State Hornets
- Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Texas Southern Tigers
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Alcorn State Braves
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- South Carolina State Bulldogs
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 9.
Here are your Saturday, Oct. 25 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 9:
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK9
- Delaware State 7, North Carolina Central 10 (HALF) | ESPN+
- Winston-Salem State at Johnson C. Smith | 1:00 pm | Charlotte, NC | CIAA Network
- Elizabeth City State at Lincoln (PA) | 1:00 pm | Lincoln University, PA | Hudl
- Fayetteville State at Shaw | 1:00 pm | Durham, NC | CIAA Network
- Bowie State at Virginia Union | 1:00 pm | Richmond, VA | CIAA Network
- Edward Waters 14, Clark Atlanta 24 (2nd) | TheGrio
- Miles at Central State | 1:00 pm | Wilberforce, OH | SIAC Network
- Bluefield State at Virginia State | 2:00 pm | Petersburg, VA
- Virginia University of Lynchburg at Livingstone | 2:00 pm | Salisbury, NC
- South Carolina State 17, Norfolk State 7 (2nd) | ESPN+
- Lincoln at Prairie View A&M | 2:00 pm | Panther Stadium, Prairie View, TX | SWAC TV
- Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State | 2:00 pm | Spinks-Casem Stadium, Lorman, MS | SWAC TV
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman | 2:00 pm | Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach, FL | SWAC TV
- Albany State at Benedict | 2:00 pm | Columbia, SC | ESPN+
- Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M | 2:30 pm | Legion Field, Birmingham, AL | ESPN+
- Morgan State at Howard | 3:30 pm | Washington, DC | ESPN+
- Morehouse at Savannah State | 3:00 pm | Savannah, GA | SIAC Network
- Allen at Tuskegee | 3:00 pm | Tuskegee, AL | ESPN+
- Fort Valley State at Lane | 3:00 pm | Jackson, TN | SIAC Network
- Florida A&M at Southern | 4:00 pm | A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA | SWAC TV
- Grambling State vs. Jackson State | 5:00 pm | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV | HBCU GO
BOLD: HOMECOMING
HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 9
