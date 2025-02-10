HBCU Football Signings: Texas Southern Tigers Announce Their 2025 Signees
HOUSTON - The Texas Southern Tigers believe they have recruited a solid 2025 class of players to compete for the Southwestern Athletic Conference title and keep rising in HBCU football. Head coach Cris Dishman announce the program signed 22 student-athletes during the second football signing period.
"My staff did an exceptional job of selecting the right student-athletes to help get our program to a championship and that is our number one goal," Dishman said.
Altogether from the first period in December, TSU reported signing ten student-athletes. The Tigers Football team have a total of 32 student-athletes in its 2025 Signing Class.
According to the official announcement, Coach Dishman stressed an emphasis on recruiting experienced student-athletes as signees.
TSU OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
The Tigers inked 13 total transfers that have either junior college, NCAA Division I or II experience. The team also added 19 student-athletes from the high school ranks. Several of the newcomers were rated highly by various scouting services.
The staff went coast-to-coast to secure the signatures of its latest class with the state of Texas setting the foundation with 17 student-athletes. Of the 17, 10 are from the Houston area, four from the DFW Metroplex and one each from the San Antonio, Austin, and Waco area.
The states of Louisiana and Georgia followed with three student-athletes apiece while Illinois, California, and Florida had two student-athletes. TSU also signed student-athletes from Mississippi, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Similar to the December signing period, the offensive line and defensive unit were the areas of emphasis with the addition of five offensive linemen while the defense added 12 student-athletes.
The Tigers signed five defensive lineman, four linebackers, and three defensive backs. Offensively, the Tigers secured other positions of need by bringing in two tight-ends, one quarterback, one receiver, and one specialist.
TEXAS SOUTHERN TIGERS - 2025 CLASS OF SIGNEES
- Ashton Bedford OL 6-6 340 Newton, Miss. (Copiah-Lincoln CC)
- Bryce Butler LB 6-2 225 Houston, Texas (Second Baptist)
- Jamaal Cherry DL 6-2 290 Santa Clara, Calif. (Laney College)
- Jayden Daniels OL 6-3 350 Albany, Ga. (Lee County)
- Dreshon Downey DB 5-10 175 Houston, Texas (Independence CC)
- Jaquavus Hallman DB 6-3 190 Leesburg, Ga. (Dougherty)
- Tory Humphrey DL 6-3 235 Frisco, Texas (Panther Creek)
- Donovan Jones LB 6-0 190 Waco, Texas (Midway)
- Calvin Lester III OL 6-2 320 Shreveport, La. (Mississippi Valley State)
- Jalen Lolesio DL 6-2 270 Humble, Texas (Humble)
- Kevin Magera TE 6-5 230 Mesquite, Texas (Horn)
- Zachary Marshall OL 6-2 290 St. Johns, Fla. (Bartram Trail)
- Cameron McCalister QB 6-2 185 Houston, Texas (Independence CC)
- Ifeanyichukwu Mbagwu LS 5-11 205 Bakersfield, Calif. (Lincoln University)
- Jordyn Morgan DB 6-0 190 Universal City, Texas (Louisiana Tech)
- Chibuzor "KC" Okongwu OL 6-5 305 Plano, Texas (Plano East)
- Jason Patterson DL 6-4 235 Philadelphia, Pa. (Duquesne University)
- Javar Thomas LB 6-2 200 Houston, Texas (Nimitz)
- Jalen Williams TE 6-4 255 Detroit, Mich. (Saginaw Valley State)
- Daylen Wilson WR 5-10 170 Shreveport, La. (Calvary Baptist)
- Lajuan Zaccaro LB 6-3 220 Port St. Joe, Fla. (Independence CC)
- Khristian Zachary DL 6-2 315 Fayetteville, Ga. (Alabama A&M)
Ashton Bedford OL 6-6 340 Newton, Miss. (Copiah-Lincoln CC)
Junior college transfer…already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…two-year starter in the junior college ranks…Started his career at Mississippi Gulf Coast before transferring to Copiah-Lincoln CC…named to the President's List at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC.
Bryce Butler LB 6-2 225 Houston, Texas (Second Baptist)
Two-way standout who'll play defense at TSU…finished senior season with 153 tackles…four interceptions, three forced fumbles, three sacks and 17 tackles for loss…also played running back and rushed for 291 yards…earned All-State Honors by the Padilla Poll…All-VYPE Private School Defensive Player f the Year Finalist…First Team All-District honoree…led team to the TAPPS Division II Championship Game.
Jamaal Cherry DL 6-2 290 Santa Clara, Calif. (Laney College)
Junior college transfer…already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…projected to play on the interior defensive line…finished the 2024 season with 14 tackles, a sack and forced fumble while adding three tackles for loss.
Jayden Daniels OL 6-3 350 Albany, Ga. (Lee County)
Named First Team All-State honors…2024 Georgia High School Football Daily All-Region Team member…Region 2-5A Offensive Lineman of the Year…played for one top programs in the Georgia Class 5A ranks…finished with 50-plus pancake blocks as a senior…helped team advance to state semifinals and earn Offensive Line of the Week… participated in the Georgia Elite Classic.
Dreshon Downey DB 5-10 175 Houston, Texas (Independence CC)
Tied for second in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) in pass breakups with seven… junior college transfer…already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…had an interception, tackle for loss and 10 tackles in the secondary in 2024…junior college teammate of fellow signees Cam McCalister and Lajuan Zaccaro...played high school football at South Houston.
Jaquavus Hallman DB 6-3 190 Leesburg, Ga. (Dougherty)
Three-sport athlete in high school…named to the Georgia High School Football Daily All-Region Team…finished with 74 tackles (50 solo) …averaged 8.2 tackles per game, had a sack and interceptions…broke up six passes.
Tory Humphrey DL 6-3 235 Frisco, Texas (Panther Creek)
Participated in the 2024 U.S. Army Bowl…named to the District 7-4A First team as a senior…finished the year with 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks…helped team finish with a 10-2 record as a senior and a playoff berth.
Donovan Jones LB 6-0 190 Waco, Texas (Midway)
Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, ESPN.com…named to the 12-6A First Team… had 71 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and four pass breakups…named to final ballot of the Whataburger Super Team.
Calvin Lester III OL 6-2 320 Shreveport, La. (Mississippi Valley State)
Transfer from Mississippi Valley State…already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…projects to play guard…began his career at Arkansas-Pine Bluff before transferring to MVSU…a multiple-year starter at both schools…named to the 2024 Phil Steele All-SWAC Team.
Jalen Lolesio DL 6-2 270 Humble, Texas (Humble)
Three-year varsity letterwinner…played both sides of the ball in high school…finished his senior season with 44 tackles and six tackles for loss on the defensive line. While scoring one rushing touchdown. Lolesio had 11 receptions for 192 yards in his career. Earned all-district honors. He is also a baseball player playing pitcher and first base.
Kevin Magera TE 6-5 230 Mesquite, Texas (Horn)
Three-star recruit by 247sports.com…ranked as the 12th-best tight end in Texas by TXHSB…earned all-district honors…rated one of the best tight ends in the state by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Magera also competes in track and field.
Zachary Marshall OL 6-2 290 St. Johns, Fla. (Bartram Trail)
Earned All-News4Jax honors in 2024…named first team all-county…named to the Times-Union 2024 All-First Coast team on three occasions…broke his high school's single-season pancake record…played both sides of the ball…named to the Duval Sports First Team Prime Time Players…blocked for the state's leading rusher in 2023…three-year starter.
Ifeanyichukwu Mbagwu LS 5-11 205 Bakersfield, Calif. (Lincoln University)
Transfer from Lincoln University (Missouri)…already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…played one season at Lincoln after transferring from Bakersfield College where he also competed in track & field…named to the Dean's List at Lincoln.
Cameron McCalister QB 6-3 185 Houston, Texas (Independence CC)
Junior college transfer…already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…teammate of signees Lajuan Zaccaro and Dreshon Downey…Threw for 5,488 yards, 425-of-766 attempts with 48 touchdowns averaging 203.3 yards per game in his high career as three-year starter at Clear Brook High School located in Friendswood, Texas. Played one season at Independence CC.
Jordyn Morgan DB 6-0 190 Universal City, Texas (Louisiana Tech)
Projected to play safety… already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…named Second Team Academic Big 12 at Iowa State…a starter at UNLV as a redshirt sophomore where he had 55 tackles, six breakups and two interceptions…nominee for the 2023 AFCA Good Works Team…former three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN from Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio, Texas.
Chibuzor "KC" Okongwu OL 6-5 305 Plano, Texas (Plano East)
Recorded 40 plus pancake blocks as a senior…team averaged 28.5 points per game… named to the District 6-6A First Team.
Jason Patterson DL 6-4 235 Philadelphia, Pa. (Duquesne University)
Transferred from Duquesne University (FCS)…already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…named to the 2024 Phil Steele All-Northeast Conference Team and Second team All-NEC Honors… tied for second on the team with seven tackles for loss, while adding three sacks, six quarterback hurries and 24 tackles as a true sophomore in 2024…had a tackle for loss in six of 11 outings with a season-high two against Robert Morris.
Javar Thomas LB 6-2 200 Houston, Texas (Nimitz)
Three-star recruit by on3.com and 247Sports. Thomas was also named to the 14-6A First Team…ranked as the 15th-best linebacker in the state by TXHSFB…named to the Houston Touchdown Club preseason team…helped lead team to a playoff berth…played for former TSU quarterback in Nimitz Head Coach Cornelius Harmon.
Jalen Williams TE 6-4 255 Detroit, Mich. (Saginaw Valley State)
Division 2 transfer…already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…saw action in 20-plus games…started his junior season at tight end as the team finished 7-4.
Daylen Wilson WR 5-10 170 Shreveport, La. (Calvary Baptist)
Two-way standout in high school…high school teammate of December signee Kaleb Tucker…named the SBC Advocate Player of the Week, SBC Advocate Player of the Year, and Shreveport Times All-City Second-Team Athlete. Wilson began his high school career at Texas powerhouse Duncanville High School where he won a pair of state titles…named to the District 1-2A First Team as an ATH while at Calvary.
Lajuan Zaccaro LB 6-3 220 Port St. Joe, Fla. (Independence CC)
Junior college transfer…already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…former two-star recruit who played wide receiver in high school…signed with Navy out of high school…moved to the defensive side of the ball in college…had a pair of tackles for loss in his lone season at Independence CC…junior college teammate of fellow signees Dreshon Downey and Cam McCalister
Khristian Zachary DL 6-2 315 Fayetteville, Ga. (Alabama A&M)
Transferred from Alabama A&M…already enrolled at TSU and will participate in spring drills…former four-star recruit in high school…helped lead Liberty to a bowl game in 2022 while finishing with 10 tackles and a half-sack as a redshirt freshman.