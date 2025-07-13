HBCU Football Spotlight: QB Andrew Body Discusses Youth Camp, Rehab Journey, And Health Update
HOUSTON - Many young collegiate stars have started youth football camps for local elementary to high school athletes in their hometown communities. Andrew Body, a Texas high school legend, will host his third annual "The Chosen One Flight Academy" Youth camps on Jul. 25 at Taft High School in Taft, Texas.
"There ain't nothing else I would rather do than help the youth," Body told HBCU Legends Podcast. "Because my thing was me coming into college as a freshman... I feel like the earlier the kids start, like, the better."
In addition, Body will have a second camp at John Paul II High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Jul. 26.
"If I had 10 kids come out there, man, I'm going to train the heck out of those 10 kids. I'm just blessed that I have all that love and support coming from my city and that they just truly believe in me."
Youth from 7 years old to graduating high school seniors are encouraged to register online and participate. The fees are $40.00, and sibling discounts are available.
Andrew Body: A Quarterback for the Future and the Community
As the HBCU football new season quickly approaches, Andrew Body is working hard to get onto the football field to play with his Hornets teammates.
"Everything's feeling good. Going great," Body said. "It's just the same thing I tell my guys every day. Just gaining that 1%, just making sure you're present, but getting something out of it. So. And rehab, honestly, I don't think that's ever going to stop. That's just going be something I could do, probably the rest of my life to have something going on and stay strong and fit."
In last season's Orange Blossom Classic with Alabama State, after sharing signal-calling duties with Jonah O'Brien, Body rallied the Hornets against North Carolina Central. On ASU's final possession, a hard tackle re-injured his surgically repaired shoulder on a quarterback draw. O'Brien tossed his second interception.
Unfortunately, days later, Andrew and his family learned he would need another surgery on his throwing shoulder and would be out for the season.
Andrew has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation in Alabama. As the 2025 HBCU football season approaches, Body provided a progress report on his status this summer.
"So shoulder is feeling good, really stable. Things are coming together. We started our OTAs and things like that. So I've been able to get acclimated to the team-type setting. So it's been really good. Just really progressing every day."
The Road Ahead: On the Field and Beyond
As Andrew prepares for another challenging season with Alabama State, high expectations loom for him, as well as for Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and the Hornets football team.
Alabama State will open the season against former Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer and his UAB Dragons football squad at 7:00 PM on Aug. 28 in Birmingham, Alabama.
"I just feel like that's a great opportunity for my whole team really to put ourselves on display," Body noted.
From opening games against tough FBS competition to classic conference rivalries, Andrew Body remains positive that the Hornets are focusing on opportunity rather than obstacles. He also shared insight on his relationship with Coach Robinson.
"Coach Eddie Robinson. That's my guy. From day one, he just always kept it real with me. He was really transparent and didn't tell me what I wanted to hear. I have nothing but the utmost respect for that man and love for him because he gave me this opportunity to open the door for me," Body exclaimed.
Andrew Body's Future
Andrew Body and his name have always been synonymous with one of the more talented HBCU quarterbacks in the nation. However, his recent heartbreaking injuries have shaped his career. Mr. Body's faith, family, self-belief, and tenacity are key elements that will continue to propel him through the challenges with his shoulder.
For Andrew, you'll observe his leadership on and off the field. One day, he will become a coach, but for now, it's great to have him back in HBCU football, hopefully setting new standards as one of the best signal-callers and dual-threats in the game.
Previous coverage of Andrew Body:
BODY PLEDGES AT BAMA STATE
Alabama State Hornets quarterback Andrew Body is fully embracing his college experience in Montgomery, Alabama. Andrew joined the brotherhood of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
The Beta Zeta (None Greater) Chapter pledged several football players, including Andrew. He was No. 31 on the line and earned the nickname "BodyRocks." His family provided a video of his pledge performance.
The Beta Zeta Chapter of the Nupes is the first one chartered in Alabama.
Andrew Body is currently undergoing rehabilitation and physical therapy following arthroscopic shoulder surgery, effectively ending his 2024 season after participating in the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic.
He single-handedly allowed the Hornets to stay competitive until the final drive, where he aggravated his previous shoulder injury. Andrew Body was the SWAC's leading rusher with 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in Week 1 at the OBC.
He became the second HBCU quarterback since Bethune-Cookman's Allen Suber in 2022 to have those numbers in Week 1.
Body is "ahead of schedule, but still will require more rehabbing," according to a source. Currently, Andrew is working towards obtaining his undergraduate degree at Alabama State.
After the surgery, "Coach Body," head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. jokingly once called him, remained closely involved with the Hornets football team for the rest of the season. He played a key role in helping Arkansas State University manage the challenges by having several starting quarterbacks after he and O'Brien were injured.
We will hear more from Andrew Body as the upcoming season approaches in the SWAC.
MORE ABOUT ANDREW BODY:
ANDREW BODY OUT FOR THE SEASON
HOUSTON (Sept. 5, 2024) - Alabama State University's football program suffered a significant setback at the 2024 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic. Representatives of quarterback Andrew Body informed HBCU Legends that he would need arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder, effectively ending his 2024 season with the Hornets.
Body's family made the difficult decision to shut down his season after consulting with physicians in Alabama. It was the best course of action to extend Andrew's football career. The shoulder injury occurred during the Hornets' final drive, ultimately dealing a major blow to ASU's championship aspirations.
The Injury
During a crucial first-and-ten play at the 25-yard line, Alabama State's offensive coordinator Barnett called for a quarterback draw. As Andrew Body gained four yards, NCCU linebacker Jaki Brevard tackled him, landing on Body's right shoulder. The Alabama State QB held his arm still and sprinted to the sidelines, where the ASU medical staff promptly examined his shoulder in the medical tent. Unfortunately, Body was unable to return to complete the game.
MRI and Upcoming Procedure
Following the game, an MRI revealed the extent of Andrew Body's injury. Alabama State's quarterback will have arthroscopic surgery to add an additional anchor to one of the muscles supporting the rotator cuff. The procedure requires sutures passing through the torn tendon to be tied to the bone to aid in healing.
Despite this setback, Andrew Body will remain at Alabama State throughout his rehabilitation process, demonstrating his dedication to the team and the university.
A Record-Breaking Performance
Considering Body's exceptional performance in the game, the injury came as a particularly tough blow. The Corpus Christi native demonstrated that he was the driving force behind the Hornets' offense during their 31-24 loss to NCCU.
Andrew Body made Alabama State history by becoming the first Hornets quarterback since Darnell Kennedy in 1998 to rush for at least 125 yards and score multiple touchdowns in a single game. His impressive stats included 142 rushing yards and two scores.
Also, Body became the Southwestern Athletic Conference's leading rusher with 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in Week 1.
HBCU Milestone Set By Andrew Body
Andrew Body's achievement also placed him in elite company among HBCU quarterbacks. He joined former Bethune-Cookman player Allen Suber (2022) as only the second HBCU signal-caller to accomplish this feat in a season opener.
Looking Ahead for Alabama State
With Andrew Body's injury sidelining him for the remainder of the season, Alabama State hoped to have quarterback Jonah O'Brien to lead the offense. However, reports of O'Brien sustaining an injury could prevent him from playing against Miles on Saturday. The Hornets need help adapting their game plan and maintaining their competitive edge without their star quarterback and O'Brien being able to suit up.
As Alabama State navigates this unexpected turn of events, fans, and alums, wonder about the program's future. SWAC coaches and SIDs predicted that Eddie Robinson Jr.'s football team would finish first in the Eastern Division. Some pundits forecast that ASU would represent the conference in the 2024 Celebration Bowl.
How will the Hornets' offense perform without Andrew Body? More importantly, how will Coach Robinson handle a once-promising season that appears murky at best?
We shall see.