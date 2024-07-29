HBCU Football Stars Named To 2024 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Teams
HOUSTON — The 2024 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team has been announced with nine HBCU football players from the SWAC and MEAC named to the first, second, and third teams.
Two of the MEAC's top defenders are representing the conference as First-Team All-Americans. DB Kenny Gallop Jr. had a superb 2023 season, named the 2023 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and the 2023 Aeneas Williams Award winner. Last week in Norfolk at the MEAC Football Media Day, Gallop was honored as the 2024 Defensive Preseason Player of the Year.
Morgan State Bears linebacker Erick Hunter was also named to the 2024 MEAC Preseason First-Team Defense by the league's coaches and SIDs.
HBCU Players on the First Team
- Erick Hunter, LB - Morgan State (All-MEAC First Team Defense)
- Kenny Gallop Jr., DB - Howard (All-MEAC First Team Defense)
The SWAC's tenacious defensive leaders, DL Ckelby Givens (Southern) and DB Kendall Bohler (FAMU) were honored as second-team players. Givens was named the 2024 SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year for the Jaguars. The Rattlers' outstanding defensive back, Kendall Bohler, received a spot on the STATS Perform FCS All-Amerca second team.
HBCU Players on the Second Team
- Ckelby Givens, DL - Southern (All-SWAC First Team Defense)
- Kendall Bohler, DB - FAMU (All-SWAC First Team Defense)
HBCU Players on the Third Team
- Nick Taiste, OL - South Carolina State (All-MEAC First Team Offense)
- Malachi Bailey, DL - Alcorn State (All-SWAC First Team Defense)
- Elijah Williams, DL - Morgan State (All-MEAC First Team Defense)
- Rico Dozier, LB - Alabama State (All-SWAC First Team Defense)
- Robert McMinn, PR - Alabama State (All-SWAC First Team Specialist)