HBCU Football To Kick Off 2025 Season With Epic Primetime Showdown
The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff will start the 2025 HBCU football season, featuring the North Carolina Central Eagles against the Southern Jaguars at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 23.
The American Broadcasting Channel (ABC) will have the rights to broadcast the annual primetime showdown between the Division I HBCU football conferences at 7:30 PM ET.
Last season, the spectators were treated to a classic game as Florida A&M rallied from an early 14-point deficit to defeat Norfolk State 24-23. The epic battle garnered 1.3 million views, making it the largest television audience ever for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. According to ESPN Events, it surpassed the 2010 all-time high with 27% more viewers.
Throughout the event's history, teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) demonstrated strong performances against squads from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The MEAC leads with an overall record of 11-7, although one game was suspended due to weather.
However, the SWAC has bounced back with three consecutive victories, making this year's matchup between North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and Southern University an exciting kickoff to the 2025 HBCU football season.
After impressive campaigns last season, North Carolina Central (MEAC) and Southern (SWAC) were runner-ups in their respective conferences to South Carolina State and Jackson State.
The Tigers from Jackson, Mississippi, eventually won the 2025 Celebration Bowl over the SCS Bulldogs, 28-7, crowning them the 2025 HBCU Football Division I National Champions.
Head coach Trei Oliver will guide NCCU into Atlanta after a productive offseason of retooling both the offense and defense. The Eagles are 1-1 all-time in Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge games.
In 2024, head coach Terrence Graves led the Jaguars to the SWAC West title in his rookie season. Southern will enter the contest boasting a 3-0 record in their previous visits to the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
Last year's game was a sellout, with over 22,000 fans in attendance. Don't hesitate to get your tickets online for the 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff between NCCU and Southern.