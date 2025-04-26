HBCU FOOTBALL TO NFL DRAFT TRACKER | 2025

HBCU Legends

Tracking the current and former HBCU football players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

HBCU Legends is tracking the current and former HBCU football players who have been drafted and signed to undrafted free agent contracts surrounding the 2025 NFL Draft. Several players who left HBCU football to join FBS programs are included.

2025 HBCU-NFL DRAFT TRACKER

Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter went against the recruiting norms when he chose Jackson State University to play for then-head coach Deion Sanders. He following Coach Prime to Colorado to play in Boulder.

After two outstanding seasons, he parlayed his HBCU football roots into becoming the 2024 Heisman Trophy Winner and the No. 2 overall draft choice by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

. . player. 52. . 1. Travis Hunter. HBCU NFL Draft Choices. No. 2 overall draft pick out of Colorado via Jackson State. Travis Hunter

Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten, RB. 2. . Bhayshul Tuten, RB. . No. 104 draft pick in the fourth round out of VA Tech via North Carolina A&T.. Tuten is a dynamic running back with elite-level speed. . player. HBCU 2. 52

Carson Vinson Drafted
No. 141 draft pick in the fifth round out of Alabama A&M. . . Carson Vinson. Carson Vinson. . 3. 26. erea. The big All-SWAC offensive lineman is suited to play in the National Football League for a team who values HBCU players.. player

Shedeur Sanders Drafted By Cleveland Browns
ere222. 53. No. 144 draft pick in the fifth round out of Colorado via Jackson State.. player. . Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur Sanders. . Perhaps the best college football prospect in this year's draft fell down to the fifth round.. 4

HBCU FOOTBALL'S UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS - 2025

(To be reported after the draft concludes.)

