HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings in Week 1: Teams, Players, Coaches, Bands Rankings

HBCU football's top-five power rankings for teams, coaches, players, and bands in Week 1 action for the 2022 season.

HBCU Legends' top-five power rankings for teams, players, coaches, and marching bands in Week 1 of the 2022 HBCU football season. 

It's time to "put five on it" and give you the best of the week in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, OVC, and CAA.

Jackson State Tigers Football Team

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS: WEEK 1

  1. Jackson State (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)
  2. Alabama State (2-0, 1-0 SWAC)
  3. Bowie State (1-0, 0-0 MEAC)
  4. Albany State (1-0, 0-0 SIAC)
  5. Prairie View A&M (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)

Honorable Mention: Southern, NCCU

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders receives the Orange Blossom Classic Trophy after beating Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES: WEEK 1

  1. Deion Sanders - Jackson State
  2. Eddie Robinson Jr. - Alabama State 
  3. Eric Dooley - Southern
  4. Gabe Giardina - Albany State
  5. Bubba McDowell - Prairie View

Honorable Mention: Eddie George - Tennessee State; Trei Oliver - NCCU; Fred McNair - Alcorn State

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) holds Orange Blossom Classic Trophy after a game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS: WEEK 1

  1. QB Shedeur Sanders - Jackson State: 29/33 passing, 323 yards, 5 TD, 220.10 rating
  2. RB Kayvon Britten - Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 237 yards, 3 TD
  3. RB Devon Starling - Tennessee State: 207 yards, 1 TD
  4. QB Dion Galatt Jr. - Bowie State: 16/29, 248 yards, 2 TD, 149.8 rating
  5. WR Brevin Caldwell - Johnson C. Smith: 11 receptions, 119 yards, 2 TD

Honorable Mention: WR Raequan Prince - Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 5 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TD; RB Jarveon Howard - Alcorn State: 194 yards, 1 TD; WR Ah'shaan Belcher - Shaw; 6 receptions, 143 yards

POTW_FB_Matthews

HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

  1. LB Lewis Matthews - Grambling State: 14 total tackles, 4TFL
  2. DB Isaiah Hamilton - Texas Southern: 2 INT, 1 TD
  3. DB Khalil Baker - NCCU: 5 tackles, 1 PBD
  4. DT Tahj Brown - Southern: 2 sacks
  5. DE Demontario Anderson - Texas Southern: 14 total tackles

Honorable Mention: DB Ke'Vric Wiggins Jr - Jackson State: 1 INT, 1 TD, ;Jaden Echols - Livingstone: 10 tackles

Maurice Lloyd UAPB

HBCU POWER FIVE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS: WEEK 1

  1. KR Maurice Lloyd - Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 4 returns, 187 yards, 1 TD
  2. P Gilbert Brown - Albany State: 5 punts, 246 yards, 49.2 yards per punt.
  3. Jayden Flaker - NCCU: 1 blocked punt, 3 spec. teams tackles
  4. KR Larry Hackey - Virginia Union - 1 return, 70-yard TD
  5. Luke Jackson and Joshua Griffin = Perfect on extra point attempts; 13 kickoffs for 808 yards, 5 touchbacks.
JACKSON STATE DRUM MAJORS

HBCU POWER FIVE MARCHING BANDS: WEEK 1

  • Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South
  • Southern: Human Jukebox
  • Prairie View: Marching Storm
  • Florida A&M: Incomparable Marching 100
  • North Carolina A&T: Marching Machine

