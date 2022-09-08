HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings in Week 1: Teams, Players, Coaches, Bands Rankings
HBCU Legends' top-five power rankings for teams, players, coaches, and marching bands in Week 1 of the 2022 HBCU football season.
It's time to "put five on it" and give you the best of the week in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, OVC, and CAA.
HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS: WEEK 1
- Jackson State (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)
- Alabama State (2-0, 1-0 SWAC)
- Bowie State (1-0, 0-0 MEAC)
- Albany State (1-0, 0-0 SIAC)
- Prairie View A&M (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)
Honorable Mention: Southern, NCCU
HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES: WEEK 1
- Deion Sanders - Jackson State
- Eddie Robinson Jr. - Alabama State
- Eric Dooley - Southern
- Gabe Giardina - Albany State
- Bubba McDowell - Prairie View
Honorable Mention: Eddie George - Tennessee State; Trei Oliver - NCCU; Fred McNair - Alcorn State
What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!
Read More
HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS: WEEK 1
- QB Shedeur Sanders - Jackson State: 29/33 passing, 323 yards, 5 TD, 220.10 rating
- RB Kayvon Britten - Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 237 yards, 3 TD
- RB Devon Starling - Tennessee State: 207 yards, 1 TD
- QB Dion Galatt Jr. - Bowie State: 16/29, 248 yards, 2 TD, 149.8 rating
- WR Brevin Caldwell - Johnson C. Smith: 11 receptions, 119 yards, 2 TD
Honorable Mention: WR Raequan Prince - Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 5 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TD; RB Jarveon Howard - Alcorn State: 194 yards, 1 TD; WR Ah'shaan Belcher - Shaw; 6 receptions, 143 yards
HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
- LB Lewis Matthews - Grambling State: 14 total tackles, 4TFL
- DB Isaiah Hamilton - Texas Southern: 2 INT, 1 TD
- DB Khalil Baker - NCCU: 5 tackles, 1 PBD
- DT Tahj Brown - Southern: 2 sacks
- DE Demontario Anderson - Texas Southern: 14 total tackles
Honorable Mention: DB Ke'Vric Wiggins Jr - Jackson State: 1 INT, 1 TD, ;Jaden Echols - Livingstone: 10 tackles
HBCU POWER FIVE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS: WEEK 1
- KR Maurice Lloyd - Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 4 returns, 187 yards, 1 TD
- P Gilbert Brown - Albany State: 5 punts, 246 yards, 49.2 yards per punt.
- Jayden Flaker - NCCU: 1 blocked punt, 3 spec. teams tackles
- KR Larry Hackey - Virginia Union - 1 return, 70-yard TD
- Luke Jackson and Joshua Griffin = Perfect on extra point attempts; 13 kickoffs for 808 yards, 5 touchbacks.
HBCU POWER FIVE MARCHING BANDS: WEEK 1
- Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South
- Southern: Human Jukebox
- Prairie View: Marching Storm
- Florida A&M: Incomparable Marching 100
- North Carolina A&T: Marching Machine