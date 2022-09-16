Skip to main content

HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 3

Here are the power five performances of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 3 of the 2022 HBCU Football Season.

USATSI_19023353_168388561_lowres

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS | WEEK 3

  1. Jackson State (2-0, 1-0 SWAC)
  2. North Carolina Central (2-0, 0-0 MEAC)
  3. South Carolina State (1-1, 1-0 MEAC)
  4. Virginia Union (2-0, 0-0 CIAA)
  5. Prairie View A&M (1-1, 1-0 SWAC) |  5b. Bowie State (1-1, 0-0 CIAA)

Honorable Mention: Tennessee State, Alabama State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern

Deion Sanders

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES | WEEK 3

  1. Deion Sanders - Jackson State
  2. Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
  3. Trei Oliver - NCCU
  4. Hue Jackson - Grambling
  5. Doc Gamble - UAPB

Honorable Mention: Willie Simmons - FAMU, Buddy Pough - South Carolina State, Eddie George - Tennessee State, Bubba McDowell

fb-jada

HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 3

  1. RB Jada Byers - Virginia Union: 319 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 1 rec. TD
  2. QB Quaterius Hawkins - Grambling State: 13/23 passing, 293 yards, 3 TD
  3. RB Kendrell Flowers - South Carolina State: 153 yards, 2 TD
  4. RB Sy'veon Wilkerson - Jackson State: 109 total offensive yards
  5. QB Chris Perkins - St. Augustine's: 19/30 passing, 223 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Honorable Mention: Alfonzo Graham - Morgan State: 89 yds, 1 Rushing TD, 1 Receiving TD

Nyles Gaddy

HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 3

  1. DL Nyles Gaddy  - Jackson State State: 4 total tackles, 3.5 Sacks
  2. DB BJ Davis - South Carolina State: 2 INT
  3. DB Ephraim Moore - Virginia Union: 14 tackles, 2 PBD
  4. DT Max U'Ren - South Carolina State: 5 tackles, 1 TFL
  5. DE Adeon Farmer - Fort Valley State: 10 total tackles

Honorable Mention: Loobert Denelus - Benedict (3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR); Romell Harris-Freeman - Delaware State: 4tackles and 3 PD 

HBCU POWER FIVE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS: WEEK 3

  1. PK Alejandro Mata - Jackson State: 3 FG, 1 Extra Pt.
  2. P/K Rodney Williams Jr.- Fort Valley State: 3 punts, 112 yards
  3. K Brady Myers, Virginia Union - 6/6 Extra Points, 1 FG
  4. PK Gayvn Zimmerman - 2 FG, 3/4 Extra Points
  5. PK Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas - Delaware State: 54-yard FG

A PLUS 1 for Offensive Lineman

  1. ***Not a special teamer but an offensive lineman - Torricelli Simpkins III - South Carolina State: 7 Pancake Blocks, 0 Sacks, 0 Penalties; 84% OL grade.

