HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 3
Here are the power five performances of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 3 of the 2022 HBCU Football Season.
HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS | WEEK 3
- Jackson State (2-0, 1-0 SWAC)
- North Carolina Central (2-0, 0-0 MEAC)
- South Carolina State (1-1, 1-0 MEAC)
- Virginia Union (2-0, 0-0 CIAA)
- Prairie View A&M (1-1, 1-0 SWAC) | 5b. Bowie State (1-1, 0-0 CIAA)
Honorable Mention: Tennessee State, Alabama State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern
HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES | WEEK 3
- Deion Sanders - Jackson State
- Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
- Trei Oliver - NCCU
- Hue Jackson - Grambling
- Doc Gamble - UAPB
Honorable Mention: Willie Simmons - FAMU, Buddy Pough - South Carolina State, Eddie George - Tennessee State, Bubba McDowell
HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 3
- RB Jada Byers - Virginia Union: 319 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 1 rec. TD
- QB Quaterius Hawkins - Grambling State: 13/23 passing, 293 yards, 3 TD
- RB Kendrell Flowers - South Carolina State: 153 yards, 2 TD
- RB Sy'veon Wilkerson - Jackson State: 109 total offensive yards
- QB Chris Perkins - St. Augustine's: 19/30 passing, 223 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Honorable Mention: Alfonzo Graham - Morgan State: 89 yds, 1 Rushing TD, 1 Receiving TD
HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 3
- DL Nyles Gaddy - Jackson State State: 4 total tackles, 3.5 Sacks
- DB BJ Davis - South Carolina State: 2 INT
- DB Ephraim Moore - Virginia Union: 14 tackles, 2 PBD
- DT Max U'Ren - South Carolina State: 5 tackles, 1 TFL
- DE Adeon Farmer - Fort Valley State: 10 total tackles
Honorable Mention: Loobert Denelus - Benedict (3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR); Romell Harris-Freeman - Delaware State: 4tackles and 3 PD
HBCU POWER FIVE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS: WEEK 3
- PK Alejandro Mata - Jackson State: 3 FG, 1 Extra Pt.
- P/K Rodney Williams Jr.- Fort Valley State: 3 punts, 112 yards
- K Brady Myers, Virginia Union - 6/6 Extra Points, 1 FG
- PK Gayvn Zimmerman - 2 FG, 3/4 Extra Points
- PK Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas - Delaware State: 54-yard FG
A PLUS 1 for Offensive Lineman
- ***Not a special teamer but an offensive lineman - Torricelli Simpkins III - South Carolina State: 7 Pancake Blocks, 0 Sacks, 0 Penalties; 84% OL grade.