HBCU Legends

HBCU Football: VA Union Triumphs Over Wingate In Overtime For First-Ever Playoff Victory

The Panthers move on to face the dangerous Lenoir-Rhyne Bears in the second round.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jada Byers versus Wingate
Jada Byers versus Wingate / Credit: NC Football News, Eric Lusk

Virginia Union (8-3) provided HBCU football its second shocker of Saturday afternoon after upsetting Wingate (9-1) in overtime by scoring a 34-31 victory in the first round of the NCAA DII Football Playoffs. The Panthers had previously been winless in their first-round playoff games. However, today at Irwin Belk Stadium, they ended that skid.

VA Union ended the first half on top of Wingate, 21-20.

The Bulldogs running back Brooks Bentley scored on a 26-yard touchdown run. However, they failed on a two-point conversion attempt with one minute left in the 3rd quarter, leading 26-21.

The Panthers surrendered a safety to allow Wingate to expand its lead, 28-21, with 6:33 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Wingate was on a drive when defensive back Jayden Earley intercepted a Brooks Bentley pass at the 48-yard line with 5:16 on the scoreboard.

VA Union's RJ Rosales executed two critical plays for first downs on the Panthers' final drive to send the contest into overtime.

First, Rosales converted a 4th and 11 by rushing for 15 yards. Next, he gained 16 yards to the Wingate 22-yard line on a 4th and 14. Later, on a 3rd-and-15, he threw a strike to Jada Byers for 18 yards to the 9-yard line.

On the next play with 20 seconds left, Jeremi Frances hauled in an RJ Rosales pass for a nine-yard touchdown reception. Brady Myers booted the extra point as the Panthers tied the game at 28-28.

The Panthers' defense was stingy in overtime by forcing placekicker Caleb Bonesteel to boot a 39-yard field goal. VA Union would trail, 31-28.

The score didn't matter for the Panthers because that's when Rosales and Byers went to work. The pair brought the underdogs to the 1-yard line after a Rosales 18-yard burst. He followed that play with a 1-yard plunge, sending Virginia Union into the second round after winning 34-31.

VA Union will face Lenoir-Rhyne in the second round after the Bears defeated West Alabama 37-34.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football