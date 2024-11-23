HBCU Football: VA Union Triumphs Over Wingate In Overtime For First-Ever Playoff Victory
Virginia Union (8-3) provided HBCU football its second shocker of Saturday afternoon after upsetting Wingate (9-1) in overtime by scoring a 34-31 victory in the first round of the NCAA DII Football Playoffs. The Panthers had previously been winless in their first-round playoff games. However, today at Irwin Belk Stadium, they ended that skid.
VA Union ended the first half on top of Wingate, 21-20.
The Bulldogs running back Brooks Bentley scored on a 26-yard touchdown run. However, they failed on a two-point conversion attempt with one minute left in the 3rd quarter, leading 26-21.
The Panthers surrendered a safety to allow Wingate to expand its lead, 28-21, with 6:33 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Wingate was on a drive when defensive back Jayden Earley intercepted a Brooks Bentley pass at the 48-yard line with 5:16 on the scoreboard.
VA Union's RJ Rosales executed two critical plays for first downs on the Panthers' final drive to send the contest into overtime.
First, Rosales converted a 4th and 11 by rushing for 15 yards. Next, he gained 16 yards to the Wingate 22-yard line on a 4th and 14. Later, on a 3rd-and-15, he threw a strike to Jada Byers for 18 yards to the 9-yard line.
On the next play with 20 seconds left, Jeremi Frances hauled in an RJ Rosales pass for a nine-yard touchdown reception. Brady Myers booted the extra point as the Panthers tied the game at 28-28.
The Panthers' defense was stingy in overtime by forcing placekicker Caleb Bonesteel to boot a 39-yard field goal. VA Union would trail, 31-28.
The score didn't matter for the Panthers because that's when Rosales and Byers went to work. The pair brought the underdogs to the 1-yard line after a Rosales 18-yard burst. He followed that play with a 1-yard plunge, sending Virginia Union into the second round after winning 34-31.
VA Union will face Lenoir-Rhyne in the second round after the Bears defeated West Alabama 37-34.