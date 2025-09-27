HBCU Football Viewer's Guide For Week 5: What To Watch & Game Picks
HOUSTON - HBCU football in Week 5 will feature conference clashes on HBCU GO, SWACTV app, ESPN+, UEN, and other digital streaming platforms.
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 5
Here are your Saturday, September 27 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 5:
- Allen vs. Albany State | 1 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Central State vs. Lane | 1 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Virginia Union vs. Shaw | 1 PM ET | CIAA Sports Network
- Winston-Salem State vs. Bowie State | 1 PM ET | CIAA Sports Network
- Virginia State vs. Fayetteville State | 1 PM ET | CIAA Sports Network
- Florida Memorial University vs. Cumberland University | 1 PM ET | Sun Digital Network
- Benedict vs. Clark Atlanta | 3 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Miles vs. Morgan State | 3 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee | 3 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Bluefield State vs. Johnson C. Smith | 2 PM ET | CIAA Sports Network
- Lincoln (PA) vs. Livingstone | 4 PM ET | CIAA Sports Network
- Kentucky State vs. Savannah State | 6 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Morehouse vs. Edward Waters | 6 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Alabama State at Florida A&M | 2 PM ET | HBCU GO
- Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman | 2 PM ET | SWAC TV
- Howard vs. Richmond | 2 PM ET | ESPN+
- Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State | 4 PM ET | SWAC TV
- Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 6 PM ET | HBCU GO
- Jackson State at Southern | 6 PM ET | ESPN+
- Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M | 6 PM ET | SWAC TV
- Delaware State vs. Sacred Heart | 12 PM ET | NEC Front Row
- Norfolk State vs. Wagner | 12 PM ET | ESPN+
- South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern | 6 PM ET | ESPN+
- North Carolina Central vs. East Texas A&M | 7 PM ET | ESPN+
Featured Game of the Week
Jackson State (2-1) vs Southern (1-4) | ESPN+
The 2025 edition of the "Boom Box Classic" will be more about the football teams than the football bands this year, amid the Sonic Boom of the South pulling out of the Band of the Year competition.
After a bye week for both teams, TC Taylor's top-ranked Tigers (2 will face Coach Graves' Jaguars on the road at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern wide receiver Darren Morris provided the JSU offensive bulletin board material this week as he told reporters that he's "not impressed" with the Jags' SWAC rivals.
Nevertheless, these teams and their fan bases don't like one another. Jackson State has squashed the Southern faithful's dreams of attending a Celebration Bowl three of the last five attempts. Losing another SWAC game would put an early dent in the Jags' chances for winning the Eastern Division.
Can Southern's co-offensive coordinator, Fred McNair, get the offense back on track with Cam'ron McCoy, or Ashton Strother, or will Jalen Woods return from injury to take the reins of the unit? A tenacious Tigers defense will await the Jags like prey on the bayou in this clash!
Southern has lost the previous six games in the Boom Box Classic, but leads the all-time series, 37-35.
KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH
JSU
- Jared Lockhart was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference [SWAC] Newcomer of the Week after his performance against Tuskegee. The freshman completed 15-of-21 passes for 254 yards and added a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jameel Gardner Jr. in the second quarter. He also added 44 yards on the ground on 12 carries and a pair of touchdowns in his first collegiate start and first collegiate game in a 30-0 victory over Tuskegee.
- On defense for the Tigers, pay attention to DB Shamar Hawkins and DL Quincy Ivory.
SU
- QB Cam'ron McCoy will square off against his old team.
- DL Ckelby Givens 6.5 sacks, 2 QBH, 2 FF
GAME INFO
Teams: Jackson State (2-1) vs Southern (1-4)
Coaches: TC Taylor (Jackson State, 21-7), Terrance Graves (Southern, 11-8)
Broadcast: 6 PM CT on ESPN+.
Venue: A.W. Mumford Stadium | Baton Rouge, LA | Pete Richardson Field
Radio:
Pick: Jackson State holds off the Southern
GAMES TO WATCH
Alabama State vs. Florida A&M
Have the Hornets' offensive sting cooled off during the bye week? Can the Rattlers' defensive fangs bite and stop Andrew Body and the ASU wide receivers?
Pick: Alabama State
Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M - 100th State Fair Classic
Prairie View A&M is learning how to grind out games with a three-headed monster in the backfield: QB Tevin Carter, and "THUNDER" RB Charles Bigmon and "LIGHTNING" RB Lamagea McDowell. All could post 250+ yards on the field at the 100th State Fair Classic.
Can the new "Cardiac Cats" of 2025 find another life to win against Prairie View A&M? Grambling must take of the football and hope not to wait until the second half to begin scoring. If not, it will be a long day for the G-Men.
Pick: Prairie View A&M
SWAC BONUS PICKS:
- Mississippi Valley over Texas Southern
- Alabama A&M over Bethune-Cookman
- Alcorn State over UAPB