HBCU Football Week 6: Scores, SWAC Projections, BC+ Rankings (2026)

HOUSTON -- The latest BC+HBCU postseason projections have Jackson State as the top team in the SWAC East.

In the West, Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State remain the leaders of the pack, with Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling State close enough to shake things up if they win and either leader falls in Week 6.

Before we have a deep dive into the analytics, let's look at the BC+ HBCU Football DI Power Rankings entering Week 6.

Week 6 - BC+ DI Power Rankings | HBCU Legends

BC+ HBCU Football DI Power Rankings: Entering Week 6

South Carolina State: MEAC | 5-1 | BC+: -23.6 Jackson State: SWAC | 5-0 | BC+: -27.2 Morgan State: MEAC | 4-1 | BC+: -28.2 Howard: MEAC | 2-3 | BC+: -29.2 Alabama A&M: SWAC | 4-2 | BC+: -30.4 Alabama State: SWAC | 3-2 | BC+: -31.0 Norfolk State: MEAC | 3-3 | BC+: -31.7 Bethune-Cookman: SWAC | 3-2 | BC+: -31.9 Grambling State: SWAC | 3-2 | BC+: -34.4 Prairie View A&M: SWAC | 2-4 | BC+: -34.6

Alcorn State's Ernest Temple (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in double overtime during the Southern Heritage Classic between Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SWAC Division Race: Jackson State Leads East, West Wide Open

According to HBCU Legends’ BC+ projections, which are based on 100,000 season simulations, Jackson State has a 66% chance to win the East and reach the 2026 SWAC Championship Game.

Prairie View A&M has the best chance in the West at 36%, with a small advantage over Alcorn State at 32%.

The Tigers head into Saturday with a 5-0 overall record and a 2-0 mark in conference action. Coach T.C. Taylor has JSU with the league's highest BC+ rating and has already beaten Alabama A&M.

No clear favorite emerges in the West. No team has more than a 40% chance of making the championship game.

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor stands for the alma mater after they beat Southern at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SWAC East: Jackson State Sets the Pace

Jackson State makes the championship game in almost two-thirds of the simulations. Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M are the closest competitors, while Alabama State has a tougher road after losing to Florida A&M on Friday.

Records and supplied BC+ projections:

Jackson State: 2-0 SWAC, 5-0 overall; 66% chance to represent the East; 44% chance to win the SWAC championship.

Bethune-Cookman: 1-0 SWAC, 3-2 overall; 19% chance to represent the East; 10% chance to win the SWAC championship.

Alabama A&M: 1-1 SWAC, 4-2 overall; 13% chance to represent the East; 8% chance to win the SWAC championship.

Alabama State: 1-2 SWAC, 3-3 overall; 3% chance to represent the East; 2% chance to win the SWAC championship.

Mississippi Valley State: 1-1 SWAC, 2-4 overall; postseason ineligible.

Florida A&M: 1-1 SWAC, 2-4 overall; postseason ineligible.

Jackson State faces several tough road games before it has a chance to return to the SWAC Championship game. The Tigers travel to Grambling State today, Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 24, Alabama State on Nov. 14, and Alcorn State on Nov. 21.

The analytics give the Tigers a 60% to 66% chance to win each road game, though they're favored every time.

Though Alabama A&M has a higher BC+ rating than Bethune-Cookman, the Bulldogs have a lower probability of making the conference championship game. Last week’s 31-28 loss to Jackson State means the Tigers hold the tiebreaker if both teams finish the season with the same record.

Bethune-Cookman is still unbeaten in conference play after beating Alabama State 16-10 in Week 5. The Wildcats will face Alabama A&M today in Huntsville, where the BC+ numbers say the Bulldogs have a 68% chance of a victory.

This game will show which team is best positioned to challenge Jackson State, especially after Alabama State slipped against the Rattlers.

Since Florida A&M isn’t eligible for the postseason, the Rattlers can still shake up the standings for the rest of the field. A 28-27 win over Alabama State on Friday dropped the Hornets to 1-2 in conference play.

Florida A&M, who also plays Jackson State on Oct. 17 and Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic on Nov. 21, would love to play the spoiler in both games.

In the simulations, Florida A&M finished with the best or tied-best record in the East 6% of the time. But even if they finish first, they can’t participate in the postseason.

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers head coach Tremaine Jackson talks to defensive back Kamren Amao (23) against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SWAC West: Four Teams Have a Path

Prairie View A&M, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Grambling State are separated by just 2.3 points in the BC+ ratings.

That small difference shows why the West is still wide open.

Records and supplied BC+ projections:

Prairie View A&M: 2-1 SWAC, 2-4 overall; 36% chance to represent the West; 14% chance to win the SWAC championship.

Alcorn State: 2-1 SWAC, 3-3 overall; 32% chance to represent the West; 12% chance to win the SWAC championship.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 1-1 SWAC, 3-2 overall; 16% chance to represent the West; 6% chance to win the SWAC championship.

Grambling State: 1-1 SWAC, 3-2 overall; 15% chance to represent the West; 6% chance to win the SWAC championship.

Texas Southern: 0-2 SWAC, 1-4 overall; 2% chance to represent the West; less than 1% chance to win the SWAC championship.

Southern: 0-2 SWAC, 2-4 overall; less than 1% chance to represent the West or win the SWAC championship.

Prairie View A&M has a slight edge in the projections, even though the Panthers are 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Three of their losses were against teams outside the conference. The Panthers beat Texas Southern, 52-14, in the Labor Day Classic, and Grambling State, 21-14. Last weekend's 28-27 loss to Mississippi Valley State was a minor setback for Tremaine Jackson’s squad.

Alcorn State also enters Week 6 with a 2-1 SWAC record. The Braves fell 63-59 to Grambling State, a team that had already lost to Prairie View.

These results make Alcorn’s trip to Prairie View on Oct. 17 pivotal for both teams. Should Prairie View win, they’ll have head-to-head wins over both teams. However, if Alcorn wins, it creates a three-way tie, which could make tiebreakers tricky if all three teams finish with the same conference record.

Coach Hampton’s Arkansas-Pine Bluff is the dark horse in the SWAC West race. The Golden Lions lost 53-51 in overtime to Alcorn State, but bounced back with a 41-10 win at Southern in Week 5. Their home game against Prairie View on Nov. 14 could have a big impact on the division standings for the title.

Bethune-Cookman’s Tyler Jefferson (5) scrambles away from the Stetson pass rush on Sept. 12, 2026, at Daytona Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Games That Could Decide the Race

Oct. 10: Jackson State at Grambling State. BC+ favors Jackson State, 61%.

Oct. 10: Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M. BC+ favors Alabama A&M, 68%.

Oct. 17: Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M. BC+ favors Prairie View, 60%.

Oct. 24: Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman. BC+ favors Jackson State, 63%.

Nov. 14: Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. BC+ favors Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 56%.

Nov. 14: Jackson State at Alabama State. BC+ favors Jackson State, 60%.

Nov. 21: Jackson State at Alcorn State. BC+ favors Jackson State, 66%.

Nov. 21: Prairie View A&M at Alabama State. BC+ favors Alabama State, 58%.

The Bayou Classic on Nov. 28 could keep the West race alive through the final weekend. BC+ gives Grambling State an 80% chance of beating Southern in New Orleans.

How the Projections Work

BC+ is HBCU Legends’ power rating system for Black college football. It looks at scoring margins compared to opponent strength, not just wins and losses.

We ran 100,000 simulations of the rest of the SWAC schedule. We based game results on each team’s ratings, with a 2.5-point home-field advantage. Neutral-site classics didn’t get any home-field boost.

The model broke ties by looking at head-to-head results first, then division records. This is a simpler method than the full SWAC tiebreaker rules. Ties for first happened in about 30% of the simulations, so how they’re handled is a key limitation of these estimates.

These projections are just estimates, not guarantees. The percentages are rounded and might not add up to exactly 100%.

Standings and schedules come from as of Oct. 10. The outlook will change as more games are played.

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