HBCU Football - Week 8: Prairie View Vs. UAPB Odds, Predictions, Matchups
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-4, 1-2 SWAC) will square off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4, 0-1 SWAC) in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) matchup on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at 8:15 PM CT/9:15 PM ET. Kick-off will occur at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
Team Overviews
Prairie View A&M Panthers
The Panthers enter this game with a 2-4 overall and 1-2 conference record. In their previous game, they're coming off a 56-28 loss to UIW. Quarterback Cam Peters has led Prairie View A&M's offense for most of the season after Lucas Coley's injury in Week 1 versus Texas Southern. Peters has thrown for 802 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
However, Jaden Johnson has provided a spark for the Panthers in the latest games, going 24 of 42 completions for 244 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Connor Wisham leads the team on the ground with 62 rushes for 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Uniforms Tonight
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
The Golden Lions have a 1-4 overall record and a 0-1 conference record as they head into this matchup. Coach Hampton's squad hopes to break a three-game losing streak, with their latest game ending in a 38-28 loss to Alcorn State.
UAPB's offense ranked fifth in the SWAC, is led by quarterback Mekhi Hagens. The Golden Lions' signal-caller has impressive stats, with 1,225 passing yards, ten touchdowns, and only two interceptions.
UAPB vs Prairie View: Key Players to Watch
- Passing Game: UAPB's Mekhi Hagens (1,225 yards, 10 TDs) vs. PV's Cam Peters (802 yards, 4 TDs)/Jaden Johnson (244 yards, 3 TDs)
- Rushing Attack: UAPB's Oshawn Ross (164 yards, 4 TDs) vs. PV's C. Wisham (206 yards, 2 TDs)
- Receiving Threats: UAPB's Javonnie Gibson (575 yards, 5 TDs) vs. PV's S. Savage (376 yards, 3 TDs)
Betting Odds & Prediction
- Prairie View A&M is a 7.5-point favorite over UAPB in this matchup.
- Over/Under: 58.5 points
Prediction: Prairie View wins by 5
Weather Conditions
The game-time weather is expected to be 77°F providing comfortable playing conditions for both teams.
This SWAC showdown promises to be an exciting matchup as both teams look to improve their conference standings and overall records. Prairie View A&M's balanced attack will face off against UAPB's potent passing game so that fans can expect an entertaining Friday night football contest.
What's Next
The Panthers have shown slightly better form this season, with two wins compared to UAPB's single victory. However, UAPB's passing game, led by Hagens, could pose a significant threat to Prairie View A&M's defensive backfield, which has been struggling.
- The Panthers are scheduled for a bye week in Week 8 before facing Texas A&M Commerce at home on Saturday, Oct. 26.
- The Golden Lions travel for a SWAC West meeting against Grambling State on Saturday, Oct. 19.