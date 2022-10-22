HBCU Football's Games of the Week, Players to Watch | Week 8

The HBCU Homecoming season is ending, and conference title hopes are on the line in Week 8. Last week, close games played a part in deciding rankings; however, this week, teams seek to solidify their shots at the Celebration Bowl and FCS playoffs for 2022.

HBCU Legends features the HBCU football "Games of the Week" across the conferences in Week 8.

Sept 3. 2022; Albany State Golden Rams; Credit: ASU Athletics

SIAC

Albany State (3-1; 5-2) vs. Savannah State (2-3; 3-4)

Albany State had their homecoming soured by the undefeated Benedict Tigers, but they did not go down without a fight. After going scoreless in the first quarter, the Golden Rams fought back by getting points on the board in spectacular fashion, including a 93-yard touchdown to Rashad Jordan.

The defense also joined in the efforts, not allowing the Tigers to score in the fourth quarter. Stephan Pierre, who leads the Golden Rams in tackles, had nine tackles, three tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble.

Savannah State lost on the road to Clark Atlanta during their homecoming last Saturday. Quarterback JT Hartage completed 9 of 15 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Defensively, Marlon Jackson had seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, and .5 sacks, accompanied by Tavare Brown and Deon Bell, who added nine and six tackles, respectively.

Kickoff is on Saturday, October 22nd at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Players to Watch

Da'Shun Mitchell (WR, Savannah State): Mitchell has 28 receptions, 333 yards, and two touchdowns.

Stephan Pierre (LB, Albany State): Pierre leads the team with 66 tackles, 44 being solo, seven tackles for a loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Bowie State QB Dion Golatt Jr; Credit: BSU Athletics

CIAA

Chowan (4-1; 4-3) vs. Bowie State (3-2; 4-3)

Bowie State is looking to bounce back against Chowan for its annual Breast Cancer Awareness game. Last week, they lost to the undefeated Virginia Union Panthers in overtime with a final score of 27-24. The Bulldogs hadn't lost a game at home since 2017 and had their 22-home game win streak snapped. The emphasis for the Bulldogs this week will have to be decreasing the number of penalties they have, as they had seven penalties for 65-yards. Additionally, protecting Dion Golatt Jr., the Panthers sacked him five times.

Chowan has won four of their last five games, finding their footing following a tough start to the season. Along with Bowie State, Chowan is also coming off a close win at Virginia State for the first time since 2010. Chowan had a dominant attack on the ground rushing for 273 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Montre Moore had 14 tackles that earned him CIAA conference honors for the third time this season.

Kickoff is on Saturday, October 22nd at 1:00 PM ET on HBCUGO.TV or here.

Players to Watch

Joshua Pryor (DL, Bowie): Pryor has seven tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, three sacks, and 32 tackles on the season.

Rashad McKee (QB, Chowan): Led Chowan to their first win at Virginia State since 2010 with 119 yards passing and 139 yards rushing.

QB Davius Richard; Credit: NCCU Athletics

MEAC

North Carolina Central (5-1; 1-0) vs. South Carolina State (2-4; 0-0)

The defending Celebration Bowl Champions, South Carolina State Bulldogs, will face the North Carolina Central Eagles in a highly anticipated matchup. Last year, SC State was the only team to beat the Eagles in conference play, hindering their chance at the Celebration Bowl.

North Carolina Central is equipped with multiple weapons, with quarterback Davius Richards who leads the MEAC in passing yards with 1,266, 13 passing touchdowns, and eight rushing touchdowns.

Safety Khalil Baker is tied for third in the nation with four interceptions on defense. The Eagles' only loss comes from Campbell University. Last week they earned their first conference win against Morgan State with a final score of 59-20.

Although South Carolina State isn't performing the same as last season, they're still a well-rounded team. At the helm, they have head coach Buddy Pough, the winningest coach in SC State history with 145 wins. Celebration Bowl hero Shaquan Davis leads the Bulldogs' offense with 24 receptions, 468 yards, and six touchdowns on the season.

BJ Davis has 29 tackles, two TFLs, and four interceptions. Last week, they snapped a three-game losing streak earning a much-needed victory against Virginia-Lynchburg with a final score of 36-0.

Kickoff is on Saturday, October 22nd at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN3.

Players to Watch

Devin Smith (WR, North Carolina Central): Smith has 296 yards, five touchdowns and averages 12.33 yards per reception.

Cory Fields (QB, SC State): Fields has completed 75 of 177 pass attempts for 1011 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws the ball as Alabama State Hornets takes on Jackson State Tigers at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Jackson State Tigers defeated Alabama State Hornets 26-12. Credit:© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

SWAC

Campbell (4-2; 2-0) vs. Jackson State (6-0; 4-0)

Campbell is coming off a 41-10 win against Robert Morris, where they scored 34 unanswered points. Ezeriah Anderson has seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown to aid the Camels' victory.

Coach Minter's defense sacked the Robert Morris quarterbacks 6 times; Brevin Allen scored 3 of those sacks and an interception.

The Fighting Camels will need to rely on its quarterback pressure against one of the FCS signal-callers, Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders, No. 3 in the FCS, averages 333.0 yards per game and has thrown for 1,985 passing yards and 22 touchdowns this season. He will guide the FCS's fifth-ranked offense, which averages 509.3 yards per contest.

The Tigers' defense hopes to limit the No. 20-ranked Campbell offense, which churns out 435.5 yards per game.

Saturday's Jackson State homecoming at The Vet will be the first time the teams meet on the gridiron.

Kickoff is on Saturday, October 22nd at 3:00 PM CT. on ESPN+.

Players to Watch