HBCU GO and P&G's New Collaboration Promises Innovation In Media
HBCU GO, owned by Allen Media Group (AMG), the premier streaming platform for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Procter & Gamble (P&G) for the 2024 football season. The newly minted collaboration brings exciting content to HBCU sports fans and supporters nationwide.
The partnership with P&G marks a significant milestone for HBCU GO and the HBCU community. As the presenting sponsor, P&G will support new programming and activations throughout the 2024 football season. The P&G-HBCU GO alliance will enhance the visibility of HBCU athletics and provide fans with an even more engaging experience.
Viewers can expect:
- In-depth coverage of HBCU football games
- Behind-the-scenes features on HBCU athletes and coaches
- Special halftime shows highlighting HBCU marching bands and culture
This association is poised to bring greater attention to HBCU sports, potentially attracting more fans, sponsors, and opportunities for HBCU athletes. By leveraging P&G's extensive reach and HBCU GO's dedicated platform, the collaboration aims to elevate the profile of HBCU football.
NEW PROGRAMMING AT HBCU GO
- 2024 HBCU GO SPORTS KICK-OFF SHOW (aired Saturday, August 24)
- HBCU GO's first-ever live, on-campus "2024 HBCU GO SPORTS PRE-GAME LIVE KICK-OFF SHOW" leading into the biggest games of the season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, three Homecoming games, plus the rival match-up between Mississippi Valley vs. Jackson State.
- A brand-led commercial campaign entitled "THIS IS HOW WE HBCYOU" will run during the football season.
HBCU GO president, Curtis Symonds, created the show to be hosted by Jasmine McKoy, former Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston, and HBCU Gameday's Tolly Carr, the "2024 HBCU GO SPORTS PRE-GAME LIVE KICK-OFF SHOW" will provide live access to interviews, predictions, game strategy, and a taste of HBCU culture for fans of the four major HBCU football conferences.
2024 HBCU GO SPORTS PRE-GAME LIVE KICK-OFF SHOW SCHEDULE
- September 14 - Southern Heritage Classic: Tennessee State vs Arkansas Pine Bluff
- October 12 - Bethune Cookman vs Alabama A&M - Homecoming
- October 19 - Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Grambling State - Homecoming
- October 26 - Jackson State vs Bethune Cookman - Homecoming
- November 9 - Mississippi Valley vs. Jackson State
The P&G #HowWeHBCYOU brand commercial campaign, which AMG produced, recognizes the importance of supporting HBCU schools and students to foster their success and continued growth.
"P&G truly understands the valuable, untapped audience that HBCU GO can deliver," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "This new super-charged partnership with HBCU GO highlights P&G's continued efforts to reach audiences through Black-owned media partners in authentic ways, such as HBCU Education and Culture."
Eric Austin, Vice President of Global Marketing and Media Innovation at Procter & Gamble, stated, "We are committed to meeting the diverse needs of all consumers. Together with Allen Media Group's HBCU GO we are able to authentically connect and support Black consumers —in everyday life, with superior brand innovation at relevant cultural moments."
The "HBCUYOU" campaign will run on HBCU GO throughout the season and consist of one "hero" commercial spot and 14 individual brand spots. The campaign focuses on supporting students through their everyday needs and personal care, following the major life moments of an HBCU student.
Allen Media Group tapped theGrio Executive Producers to lead the production, leaning on a deep understanding of the Black audience and HBCU culture to drive relevancy throughout the creative storylines.
AMG's FREE-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO, brings together major HBCU NCAA conferences with major market carriage across broadcast television, cable, satellite, and digital platforms.
HBCU GO recently announced a 95% nationwide clearance for their 2024 football season. In addition to the previously announced carriage deal with CBS owned-and-operated (O&O) duopoly stations, HBCU GO has secured new distribution with FOX O&O stations, including Los Angeles (KCOP-TV) and Chicago (WPWR-TV), as well as distribution on the Armed Forces Network, plus 15 new local markets.
HBCU GO kicked off its 2024 football season schedule on Saturday, August 31. This HBCU GO third season kickoff features a total of 26 football matchups featuring teams representing the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) -- including the Southern Heritage Classic, homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.