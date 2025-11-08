HBCU GO: CIAA & SWAC FOOTBALL DOUBLEHEADER IN WEEK 11
Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, the nation’s leading media platform for HBCU sports, rolls into Week Eleven with two matchups packed with rivalries, redemption, and regional bragging rights. From Pine Bluff to Richmond, the stage is set for explosive competition and the unbeatable pageantry that defines HBCU football.
The action kicks off at 1 PM ET on TheGrio Cable Network and HBCUGO.tv, as Virginia State and Virginia Union square off in a CIAA rivalry showdown at Hovey Field in Richmond, Virginia. Coverage will feature Jordan Kent (play-by-play), Greg Coleman (analyst), and Nia Symone (sideline reporter) bringing fans inside every drive, hit, and halftime highlight.
Then at 3 PM ET, the spotlight shifts to Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where Florida A&M University faces University of Arkansas–Pine Bluff in a SWAC showdown airing live across local syndication and HBCUGO.tv. The broadcast team includes James Hadnot (play-by-play), Steve Wyche (color analyst), and Lawrencia Moten (sideline reporter).
HBCU GO is expanding its mid-season roster with a brand-new original series: X’s & O’s — the ultimate HBCU football sports podcast. This groundbreaking collaboration brings together some of the most influential and respected voices in college sports on one platform for the very first time.
Each week, X’s & O’s delivers unapologetic energy, sharp analysis, and culturally-grounded storytelling — breaking down the biggest matchups, spotlighting the boldest plays, and capturing the signature moments that define the HBCU football experience. Real, fresh, and built for today’s fan, X’s & O’s is where tradition and innovation collide, airing Saturdays at 2 p.m. ET.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8 – WEEK ELEVEN
GAME 1: VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY vs. VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY
Network: TheGrio Cable Network &
Location: Hovey Field – 1000 E. Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Time: 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT
Talent: Jordan Kent (Play-by-Play), Greg Coleman (Analyst), Nia Symone (Sideline Reporter)
- This is the rivalry in the CIAA. Virginia State heads to Richmond looking to spoil Virginia Union’s undefeated conference record.
· It’s a rematch — the Panthers fell to the Trojans last season in a 35–28 shootout but avenged the loss a week later in the CIAA Championship.
· A clash of the top two offenses: Virginia State leads the CIAA in passing (278.8 yards per game), while Virginia Union dominates on the ground (333.2 yards per game) behind Curtis Allen, the conference’s top rusher.
· Expect fireworks, fierce defense, and the unmistakable energy of the HBCU band culture lighting up halftime.
GAME 2: FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY vs. UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS–PINE BLUFF
Network: Syndication & HBCUGO.tv
Location: Simmons Bank Field – 1960 Oliver Rd., Pine Bluff, AR 71601
Time: 3 PM ET / 2 PM CT
Talent: James Hadnot (Play-by-Play), Steve Wyche (Color Analyst), Lawrencia Moten (Sideline Reporter)
Storylines:
· Florida A&M looks to keep its SWAC title hopes alive against a scrappy UAPB squad defending its home turf.
· FAMU’s dynamic offense, powered by explosive quarterback play and veteran leadership, faces a Golden Lions defense eager for a statement win.
· Expect big plays, band battles, and the kind of fan energy that makes HBCU Saturdays unforgettable.
VICTORY FORMATION
Each week, fans can dive deeper with VICTORY FORMATION, hosted by Jeff Lightsy Jr., a respected sports journalist and HBCU advocate. The 30-minute weekly series explores rivalries, culture, and the people shaping HBCU athletics, airing every Saturday through November 22.
This week’s special guest: Jacqie McWilliams Parker, Commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) — joining Jeff to discuss the legacy and evolution of CIAA football, the conference’s national impact, and what’s next for one of the most storied leagues in HBCU sports.