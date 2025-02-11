HBCU Legends

HBCU Influence Takes Center Stage At Super Bowl LIX: Players, Coaches, Bands, Halftime, And More

Super Bowl LIX was infused with HBCU culture and many connections that made the event very special!

Kyle T. Mosley

Southern University Marching Band - The Human Jukebox - Super Bowl LIX Pregame Show
Southern University Marching Band - The Human Jukebox - Super Bowl LIX Pregame Show / Credit: The Human Jukebox X Account
Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans showcased excellence in sports and entertainment, with a touch of HBCU culture to enhance the celebration of Black sports at its finest.  

Morehouse College alum, Samuel L. Jackson, took center stage as "Uncle Sam" during Kendrik Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Jackson didn't disappoint, neither did Lamar!

Earlier in the week, HBCU legend Shannon Sharpe (Savannah State) and Chad Johnson held court with their Night Cap Podcast at Mahalia Jackson Theater.

Let's start with the HBCU connection and the NFL quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl.

THE BLACK QUARTERBACKS

Jalen Hurts versus Patrick Mahomes, Part Deux, was to either witness a historic Super Bowl three-peat or the crowning of another young black quarterback to ascend to the pinnacle of professional football.

It wasn't a mistake that an HBCU quarterback led a team to win a Lombardi Trophy. Coach Eddie Robinson prepared his mentees — James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams — for the moment, but eventually, The Bayou Bullet brought home the hardware and the glory.

Doug William
Jan 31, 1988; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams (17) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXII at Jack Murphy Stadium. Washington defeated Denver 42-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Knowing Williams, he was proud of the second matchup between Hurts and Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX. More so, the fact that Hurts became the fourth black starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl title and MVP trophy.   

After the HBCU legends Doug Williams (Grambling State) and Steve McNair (Alcorn State) started as the first two black quarterbacks in the NFL premier game, six others have followed.  

Steve McNai
Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair (9) takes off on a run to get away from St. Louis defensive end Kevin Carter (93) during the second quarter of Super Bowl XXXIV inside the Georgia Dome Jan. 30, 2000. Tennessee Titans Vs St Louis Rams In Super Bowl Xxxiv Football / Jared Lazarus / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Here's a look at the eight black signal-callers starting in fifty-nine Super Bowls:

  1. Super Bowl XXII: Doug Williams - Washington, 1987 (MVP)
  2. Super Bowl XXXIV: Steve McNair - Tennessee Titans, 2000
  3. Super Bowl XXXIX: Donovan McNabb - Philadelphia Eagles, 2005
  4. Super Bowl XLVII: Colin Kaepernick - San Francisco 49ers, 2013
  5. Super Bowls XLVIII and XLIX: Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks, 2014 & 2015  
  6. Super Bowl 50: Cam Newton - Carolina Panthers, 2016 *
  7. Super Bowls LIV, LV, LVII, LVIII, and LIX: Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024, & 2025 (3x MVP)
  8. Super Bowls LVII and LIX: Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles - 2023 & 2025 (MVP)

(*NFL chose not to use Roman numerals for this game)

HUMAN JUKEBO
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general view of a pregame performance before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

THE BLACK BANDS & DRUM MAJORS ADD HBCU FLAVOR

The Southern University Marching Band — The Human Jukebox — was a focal point of the Super LIX Pregame Show with New Orleans music legends Terence Blanchard, the Soul Rebels, Spirit of New Orleans Gospel Choir, and Original Pinettes.  

The Drum Major of the Band from Jaguar Land stepped out of the shadows with Blanchard, performed his signature snake-like backbend, and showcased HBCU pageantry to the sold-out crowd and nearly 126 million viewers.

Dr. Taylor and his staff created an impressive procession that showcased the high steps in marching, rhythmic syncopation, and an exciting dance routine unique to HBCU marching bands every time they take the field.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has garnered significant attention over the past few months. First, Beyoncé featured Texas Southern's Ocean of Soul as the guest marching band during the NFL's Christmas Day halftime show in Houston, Texas.

On January 20th, the "Mean Green Marching Machine" from Mississippi Valley State University was invited to perform at the recent Presidential Inauguration.

During the holidays, Jackson State's "Sonic Boom of the South" thrilled the Tournament of Roses and Disneyland crowds.  

At halftime, one of JSU's drum majors, Gemal Duncan, a New Orleans native, was in Kendrick Lamar's halftime show as a dancer. He posted on Instagram, "Grateful beyond words to be part of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show in my city! This experience is a dream come true, and I'm thankful for every moment."

Bryan Cook
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates after making an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

HBCU PLAYERS & COACHING CONNECTION IN SUPER BOWL LIX

Two defensive backs for Kansas City were active players in Super Bowl LIX. Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State) and Bryan Cook (Howard) have HBCU ties and earned two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs. On Sunday, Williams recorded one tackle, but Cook made several critical defensive stops.

Bryan Cook intercepted Jalen Hurts in the first half, stopping a drive that could have resulted in a Philadelphia touchdown. On the day, he notched three tackles, one interception, and a pass defense and assisted in a special team tackle.

Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt does not have an HBCU background but has coached one of the best defensive players out of Tennessee State, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, while at the New York Giants. Today, he's responsible for developing two HBCU products, Joshua Williams and Bryan Cook.

Joshua Williams
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

An HBCU product on the Chiefs coaching staff was assistant coach Terry Bradden. He was the Howard Bison quarterback for three seasons (2009-11) before transferring to become the Tuskegee Golden Lions signal-caller from 2011 to 2013. Bradden graduated from Tuskegee University with a B.S. in Social Work.   

In Super Bowl LIX, Bradden coached two of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, defensive tackle Chris Jones and edge rusher George Karlaftis.

Head coach Andy Reid's offensive assistant is Kevin Saxton. Saxton served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Benedict College during the 2022 season. He won the 2022 HBCU Football Division II National Championship under the guidance of Chennis Berry, the current head coach of South Carolina State, who coached the Tigers.

HBCU LEGACY BOWL REPRESENTED

Two NFL quarterbacks in Caesars Superdome helped sponsor the HBCU Legacy Bowl founded by Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris: Patrick Mahomes and Jameis Winston.   

Of course, Mahomes played in the contest, but Winston stole the show the entire week of the Super Bowl as one of Fox Sports correspondents during the week.

Winston is a "National Treasure" and will be quickly snapped up by a media network should he hang up his cleats.

EAGLES CHEERLEADERS

HBCU Gameday reported that the Philadelphia Eagles had two members of the team's cheer team represented HBCUs at Super Bowl LIX. Tamia Casey (Lincoln University) and Meika Cobbs (Winston-Salem State) were leading the cheers for the eventual Super Bowl winners.

NEW HBCU FOOTBALL HEAD COACHES IN THE BUILDING

Newly appointed head football coaches Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and Desean Jackson (Delaware State) were in the stadium.   

Vick was commentating on his final game with Fox Sports. Jackson, Vick's former teammate at Philadelphia, was hanging out with Kevin Hart and others supporting the Eagles.

The HBCU culture was prominently showcased at Super Bowl LIX. Additionally, the connections many players, coaches, and administrators have with HBCUs became more evident in the National Football League.

