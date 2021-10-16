    • October 16, 2021
    HBCU Kickoff: Homecomings in Week 7

    HBCU kickoff report for the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, and Big South football games scheduled on Oct. 16 in Week 7.
    HBCU kickoff report for the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, and Big South football games scheduled on Oct. 16 in Week 7.

    Homecoming rule!

    HOMECOMINGS

    Jackson State

    Grambling State

    Norfork State

    Morehouse

    Morehouse won't have an official Homecoming with fans in attendance.   The Morehouse and Spelman alumni will come together for parties across Atlanta.

    Kennesaw State welcomes North Carolina A&T:

    Kennesaw St. is not considered an HBCU, but the old rivalry with NC A&T gives it the black college feel.

    IN THE SWAC

    IN THE SIAC

    IN THE CIAA

    JSU vs AAMU
