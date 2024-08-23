HBCU Legacy Bowl Alum Signs With NFL Team
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints signed Southern University defensive lineman Camron Peterson, confirmed by John Hendrix following a report by Dave Birkett. The move to ink Peterson and linebacker Anthony Dowell came after the team waived defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat and cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement.
New Orleans invited Peterson to the Saints rookie minicamp, where he had an opportunity to showcase his skills. The team brought him back for a workout during training camp but did not sign him to a contract.
Southern Jaguars defensive lineman Cam Peterson is getting another shot by an NFL team after declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and being signed by the Baltimore Ravens. He had an outstanding 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl performance during the week of practices and in the game.
Over two years at Southern, Peterson registered 50 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup. His performance as a pass rusher earned him All-SWAC honors.
New Orleans signed two other HBCU stars, OL Mark Evans II (UAPB) and WR Shaq Davis (South Carolina State), on the team's practice squad last season. Evans remains battling for a spot on the offensive line.