HBCU Legacy Bowl Features Celebration Bowl Rematch & New Championship Head Coaches
HOUSTON — The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will feature four championship-winning head coaches — Chennis Berry, Tremaine Jackson, Quinn Gray Sr., and Maurice Flowers — representing the MEAC, SWAC, SIAC and CIAA, bringing proven leadership and elite résumés to one of Black college football’s premier all-star events.
The game will include a high-profile coaching rematch from the HBCU Football Division I Championship. It will mark the first meeting between Berry of South Carolina State and Jackson of Prairie View A&M since the Bulldogs edged the Panthers 40–38 in the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.
TEAM GAITHER COACHES
Team Gaither, representing the MEAC and CIAA, will be led by Berry and Johnson C. Smith coach Maurice Flowers. Team Robinson, representing the SWAC and SIAC, will be guided by Jackson and former Albany State coach Quinn Gray Sr., now the head coach at Florida A&M.
The coaching selections align with the Legacy Bowl’s mission of celebrating Black college football excellence while providing NFL evaluators a national stage to assess top HBCU prospects.
Berry enters the Legacy Bowl as one of the most accomplished coaches in recent HBCU football, owning a 46–13 career head-coaching record between Benedict College and South Carolina State. At Benedict, Berry captured back-to-back SIAC championships and Division II Black College National Championships in 2022 and 2023.
In his first two seasons at South Carolina State, Berry restored the Bulldogs to championship form, leading them to consecutive MEAC titles in 2024 and 2025. The 2025 campaign culminated with a Celebration Bowl victory and the Division I HBCU national championship. Berry’s teams are known for physical play, balanced offensive schemes and consistent player development, with several athletes earning postseason all-star opportunities.
Flowers has overseen a resurgence at Johnson C. Smith, guiding the Golden Bulls to the CIAA championship in 2025. He holds a 34–20 career head-coaching record and is credited with building one of the conference’s most disciplined and competitive programs. Flowers is widely respected for his emphasis on accountability, player relationships and sustained growth.
TEAM ROBINSON COACHES
Jackson made an immediate impact in his first season at Prairie View A&M, leading the Panthers to a 10–4 record and the SWAC championship in 2025 — the program’s first conference title since 2009. A defensive-minded coach and culture builder, Jackson quickly established Prairie View as one of the league’s most physical teams.
Gray previously elevated Albany State into a consistent SIAC contender, compiling a 24–11 overall record and a 20–4 conference mark over three seasons. His tenure included two SIAC Championship Game appearances and the Golden Rams’ 2025 conference title, along with a program-record 12 wins and a deep NCAA Division II playoff run that featured the school’s first unbeaten conference season.
Gray is now leading his alma mater, Florida A&M, as the Rattlers work to reestablish their winning tradition in Tallahassee.
Together, the four coaches bring experience across multiple levels of HBCU football, including FCS championships, Division II dominance and Black College National Titles. Their leadership underscores the Legacy Bowl’s role as both a celebration of HBCU football history and a professional evaluation opportunity for student-athletes preparing for the next level.
The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will be held in New Orleans, continuing its tradition of showcasing top HBCU talent before NFL scouts, executives and national media.
Footnote: Coaches Berry and Gray are set to clash at the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, Sept. 6.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze