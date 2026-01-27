HBCU Legacy Bowl Features Celebration Bowl Rematch & New Championship Head Coaches

HOUSTON — The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will feature four championship-winning head coaches — Chennis Berry, Tremaine Jackson, Quinn Gray Sr., and Maurice Flowers — representing the MEAC, SWAC, SIAC and CIAA, bringing proven leadership and elite résumés to one of Black college football’s premier all-star events.

The game will include a high-profile coaching rematch from the HBCU Football Division I Championship. It will mark the first meeting between Berry of South Carolina State and Jackson of Prairie View A&M since the Bulldogs edged the Panthers 40–38 in the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

TEAM GAITHER COACHES

Team Gaither, representing the MEAC and CIAA, will be led by Berry and Johnson C. Smith coach Maurice Flowers. Team Robinson, representing the SWAC and SIAC, will be guided by Jackson and former Albany State coach Quinn Gray Sr., now the head coach at Florida A&M.

The coaching selections align with the Legacy Bowl’s mission of celebrating Black college football excellence while providing NFL evaluators a national stage to assess top HBCU prospects.

Berry enters the Legacy Bowl as one of the most accomplished coaches in recent HBCU football, owning a 46–13 career head-coaching record between Benedict College and South Carolina State. At Benedict, Berry captured back-to-back SIAC championships and Division II Black College National Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Coach Maurice Flowers - Johnson C. Smith | Credit: JSC Athletics

In his first two seasons at South Carolina State, Berry restored the Bulldogs to championship form, leading them to consecutive MEAC titles in 2024 and 2025. The 2025 campaign culminated with a Celebration Bowl victory and the Division I HBCU national championship. Berry’s teams are known for physical play, balanced offensive schemes and consistent player development, with several athletes earning postseason all-star opportunities.

Flowers has overseen a resurgence at Johnson C. Smith, guiding the Golden Bulls to the CIAA championship in 2025. He holds a 34–20 career head-coaching record and is credited with building one of the conference’s most disciplined and competitive programs. Flowers is widely respected for his emphasis on accountability, player relationships and sustained growth.

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers head coach Tremaine Jackson on the sideline against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

TEAM ROBINSON COACHES

Jackson made an immediate impact in his first season at Prairie View A&M, leading the Panthers to a 10–4 record and the SWAC championship in 2025 — the program’s first conference title since 2009. A defensive-minded coach and culture builder, Jackson quickly established Prairie View as one of the league’s most physical teams.

Gray previously elevated Albany State into a consistent SIAC contender, compiling a 24–11 overall record and a 20–4 conference mark over three seasons. His tenure included two SIAC Championship Game appearances and the Golden Rams’ 2025 conference title, along with a program-record 12 wins and a deep NCAA Division II playoff run that featured the school’s first unbeaten conference season.

Quinn Gray Sr. | FAMU Athletics

Gray is now leading his alma mater, Florida A&M, as the Rattlers work to reestablish their winning tradition in Tallahassee.

Together, the four coaches bring experience across multiple levels of HBCU football, including FCS championships, Division II dominance and Black College National Titles. Their leadership underscores the Legacy Bowl’s role as both a celebration of HBCU football history and a professional evaluation opportunity for student-athletes preparing for the next level.

The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will be held in New Orleans, continuing its tradition of showcasing top HBCU talent before NFL scouts, executives and national media.

Footnote: Coaches Berry and Gray are set to clash at the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, Sept. 6.