HBCU Legacy Bowl Halftime Report
HBCU Legacy Bowl Halftime Report from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA.
HBCU Legacy Bowl launched without a hitch. The vision of Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris is a reality.
The pregame festivities included Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in attendance as an honorary captain.
Team Robinson won the toss, deferred to the 2nd half, and kicked-off to start the game.
1st Drive - Team Gaither
- Geremy Hickbottom opened with two passes.
- Hickbottom pass to Korey Banks Jr. was dropped.
- Things were getting chippy early between the two squads.
- QB keeper extended the drive.
- 3rd and 15 at the 34 yard line, Team Gaither decided to kick by Jefferson Souza that was wide left. He
- Drive Summary: 12 plays for 46 yards with 8:55 remaining in the first quarter.
1st Drive - Team Robinson
- Glass located his fellow Bulldog teammate Dee Anderson down the right sideline. It was called out of bounds. Plays are not reviewable.
- Ezra Gray fumbled the football after a 12 yard gain. The ball was recovered by Team Gaither. Dixon was responsible for the forced fumble.
- Drive Summary: 2 plays for 24 yards.
2nd Drive - Team Gaither
- Team Gaither was unable to covert a first down and punted.
- Tyrin Ralph returned the punt to the 27 yard line.
- Drive Summary: 3 plays and four yards.
2nd Drive - Team Robinson
- Glass to Wilkes was broken up by Tevin Singleton.
- Glass pass to Trey Harrell to the 42 yard line for 29 yards.
- Rafiq Addu-Wahid sacks Glass and De'Shaan Dixon hit him on the following play.
- WR Zach Anderson missed catching a Glass pass over the middle for a first down.
- Drive Summary: 6 plays and 27 yards, 2:07.
3rd Drive - Team Gaither
- Witt on the QB keeper for 22 yards
- NC A&T's Jah-Maine Martin picked up a first down.
- Loren Young of Langston sacked Witt. But, a holding call was accepted and negated the sack stat.
- Jalon Thigpen left the game after a he placed a hard hit on a receiver.
- 6 plays and 27 yards.
Both teams traded possessions.
- Chowan's Witt marched Team Gaither into the red zone before halftime.
- Team Gaither used a good mix of rushing and passing plays with Witt at quarterback.
- Witt passed for a 12-yard touchdown to Bowie State running back Calil Wilkins.
- The extra point was no good.
- Drive summary: 12 plays, 65 yards, 8:42
HALFTIME SCORE
Team Gaither 6, Team Robinson 0
Team Robinson 1st-Half Stats
- Glass: 1/5, 29 yards
- Pass: 1/2, 4 yards
- Gray: 2 rushes, 26 yards
- Mallard: 1 reception, 29 yards
- First downs: 3 total
- 3rd down conversions: 1 of 4
Team Gaither 1st-Half Stats
- Witt: 10/12, 88 yards, 1 TD; 2 rushes for 26 yards
- Martin: 8 rushes, 11 yards
- Hickbottom: 3 rushes, 6 yards
- McClain: 4 receptions, 44 yards
- Gilchrist: 2 receptions, 11 yards
- First downs; 11 total
- 3rd down conversions: 6 of 9
- 4th down conversions: 1 of 1
- Defense: Dixon, De la Rosa, and Adbul-Wahid were standouts.
1st-Half Quick Analysis:
- Team Gaither's mix of the run and pass has been more effective.
- Team Robinson's wide receivers kept dropping passes from Glass and Pass.
- Team Gaither's Mitt from Chowan was the more consistent quarterback.