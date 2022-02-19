HBCU Legacy Bowl Halftime Report from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA.

HBCU Legacy Bowl launched without a hitch. The vision of Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris is a reality.

Doug William and James "Shack" Harris

The pregame festivities included Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in attendance as an honorary captain.

Patrick Mahomes at the HBCU Legacy Bowl; Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends; Feb. 19, 2022; New Orleans, LA

Team Robinson won the toss, deferred to the 2nd half, and kicked-off to start the game.

1st Drive - Team Gaither

Geremy Hickbottom opened with two passes.

Hickbottom pass to Korey Banks Jr. was dropped.

Things were getting chippy early between the two squads.

QB keeper extended the drive.

3rd and 15 at the 34 yard line, Team Gaither decided to kick by Jefferson Souza that was wide left. He

Drive Summary: 12 plays for 46 yards with 8:55 remaining in the first quarter.

1st Drive - Team Robinson

Glass located his fellow Bulldog teammate Dee Anderson down the right sideline. It was called out of bounds. Plays are not reviewable.

Ezra Gray fumbled the football after a 12 yard gain. The ball was recovered by Team Gaither. Dixon was responsible for the forced fumble.

Drive Summary: 2 plays for 24 yards.

2nd Drive - Team Gaither

Team Gaither was unable to covert a first down and punted.

Tyrin Ralph returned the punt to the 27 yard line.

Drive Summary: 3 plays and four yards.

2nd Drive - Team Robinson

Glass to Wilkes was broken up by Tevin Singleton.

Glass pass to Trey Harrell to the 42 yard line for 29 yards.

Rafiq Addu-Wahid sacks Glass and De'Shaan Dixon hit him on the following play.

WR Zach Anderson missed catching a Glass pass over the middle for a first down.

Drive Summary: 6 plays and 27 yards, 2:07.

3rd Drive - Team Gaither

Witt on the QB keeper for 22 yards

NC A&T's Jah-Maine Martin picked up a first down.

Loren Young of Langston sacked Witt. But, a holding call was accepted and negated the sack stat.

Jalon Thigpen left the game after a he placed a hard hit on a receiver.

6 plays and 27 yards.

Both teams traded possessions.

Chowan's Witt marched Team Gaither into the red zone before halftime. Team Gaither used a good mix of rushing and passing plays with Witt at quarterback. Witt passed for a 12-yard touchdown to Bowie State running back Calil Wilkins. The extra point was no good. Drive summary: 12 plays, 65 yards, 8:42

HALFTIME SCORE

Team Gaither 6, Team Robinson 0

Team Robinson 1st-Half Stats

Glass: 1/5, 29 yards

Pass: 1/2, 4 yards

Gray: 2 rushes, 26 yards

Mallard: 1 reception, 29 yards

First downs: 3 total

3rd down conversions: 1 of 4

Team Gaither 1st-Half Stats

Witt: 10/12, 88 yards, 1 TD; 2 rushes for 26 yards

Martin: 8 rushes, 11 yards

Hickbottom: 3 rushes, 6 yards

McClain: 4 receptions, 44 yards

Gilchrist: 2 receptions, 11 yards

First downs; 11 total

3rd down conversions: 6 of 9

4th down conversions: 1 of 1

Defense: Dixon, De la Rosa, and Adbul-Wahid were standouts.

1st-Half Quick Analysis: