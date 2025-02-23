HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Robinson Interception Seals The Victory Over Team Gaither
Team Robinson defeats Team Gaither, 17-14, at the 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans, LA. Florida A&M quarterback Daniel Richardson was named the HBCU Legacy Bowl's Offensive MVP, completing 9 of 12 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.
Trequan Thomas, the disruptive defensive lineman from Alabama State, recorded four sacks and was named the HBCU Legacy Bowl's Defensive MVP.
Coach T.C. Taylor said in his postgame comments that "it was a game of two halves."
FIRST HALF
Team Robinson delivered the first touchdown of the contest when Florida Memorial running back Walter Wilbon scored on a 10-yard rushing play to lead 7-0 with 2:08 left in the first quarter.
Team Robinson opened a 14-0 advantage after Florida A&M signal-caller Daniel Richardson threw a strike to Dejuan Bell for a 9-yard touchdown reception. The scoring drive lasted 17 plays in 4:19.
Before halftime, NCCU defensive back Kole Jones intercepted a Jhaydon Sullivan pass, returning it 58 yards to the six-yard line.
In the two-minute drill, "the quarterback and receiver weren't on the same page," Coach Taylor noted about the interception.
Tennessee State quarterback Draylen Ellis connected with his college teammate and wideout Jalal Dean in the endzone for a six-yard touchdown pass and catch. The scoreboard had a 14-7 score for Team Robinson leading at halftime.
SECOND HALF
Coaches T.C. Taylor and Sam Shade directed Team Robinson to a 14-7 first-half score, but Team Gaither, coaches Chennis Berry, and Dr. Alvin Parker were not ready to surrender.
Tennessee State placekicker James Lowery booted a 22-yard field goal for Team Robinson to expand the lead 17-7 with 13 seconds in the third quarter.
Team Gaither responded to pull within three points of Team Robinson, 17-14, with 7:19 left in the all-star game when Draylen Ellis and Jalal Dean hooked up again for a 10-yard touchdown.
The catch was Dean's second touchdown on the afternoon. He completed the game with six receptions for 62 yards and two scores.
During the final drive, Tennessee State quarterback Drayden Ellis orchestrated a drive into Team Robinson territory after VA Union running Jada Byers was illegally touched fielding the punt.
Ellis completed a couple of well-thrown passes. However, the pass rush affected an Ellis pass. Team Robinson's secondary tipped the throw in the air, where Alabama State's defensive back Amon Scarbrough intercepted the ball and sealed the 17-14 victory.
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Team Gaither
- Draylen Ellis: 11-21 completions for 127 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception.
- Jada Byers: 8 rushes for 29 yards
- Jalal Dean: 6 catches for 62 yards, two receiving touchdowns
Team Robinson
- Daniel Richardson: 9-12 completions for 110 passing yards, one touchdown
- Walter Wilbon: 5 rushes for 17 yards, one touchdown
- Myles Crawley: 6-10 completions for 90 passing yards
- Da'Shun Mitchell: 3 catches for 84 yards
OTHER
- Team Robinson had 254 yards of offense (220 passing, 34 rushing) and 22:44 Time of Possession.
- Team Gaither had 208 yards of offense (184 passing, 24 rushing) and 37:16 Time of Possession.