HBCU Legend, Hall Of Famer Single-Game Receiving Record Broken
Shannon Sharpe is an HBCU and NFL legend. Before becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sharpe was one of the best tight ends to ever play in HBCU football while at Savannah State University.
He held the school's single-game receiving record of 221 yards since 1989. On Nov. 9, Tigers wide receiver D'Shaun Mitchell recorded a game with 227 receiving yards, breaking Sharpe's single-game receiving record. Mitchell added two touchdowns in the 35-27 loss against Benedict College.
Shannon Sharpe played in 39 games while amassing 3,744 receiving yards on 192 receptions and 40 touchdowns as a flanker for the Tigers, according to the NCCA records.
As a senior, he caught 61 passes for 1,312 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Savannah State Hall of Famer notched a 91-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Richard Bell against GA Southern that same season.
From Savannah State's Archives
Shannon Sharpe became a Savannah State Hall of Famer in 2010. He was a four-year letter winner (1986-89) in football as a flanker. Sharpe led Savannah State to an 8-1 record in 1989. The Glennville, GA native was All-SIAC First Team in 1987, 88 and 89. In 1989, he was Co-SIAC Player of the Year, selected to the Kodak Small College All-America First Team, and named the College Player of the Year in Georgia.
He was the first Savannah State player in the Blue-Gray Classic (1990) and East-West Shrine Game (1990). Sharpe owns SSU single-season receiving records for yardage, touchdowns, and yards per catch. His #2 football jersey was officially retired on Shannon Sharpe Day in October 2009 at SSU.
Sharpe earned his B.S. degree in criminal justice in 1990. He was selected in the seventh round of the 1990 National Football League Draft by the Denver Broncos.
He played 14 years in the NFL, was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of 1990, and won three Super Bowl rings. Upon retirement in 2003, he set the all-time record for tight ends in receptions, touchdowns, and total receiving yards.