HBCU Legend Shannon Sharpe Grows The Power Of His Media Brand After Signing Multi-Year Deal, Expands Role At ESPN
Shannon Sharpe is blazing the media world with Club Shay Shay, The Nightcap, and First Take on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith. Pairing the two HBCU alums following Sharpe's departure from Fox Sports' Undisputed was a stroke of genius for the network.
"Being a part of this family has been a blessing," Sharpe said. "Everything about this relationship with ESPN, Stephen A., and First Take has been tremendous. I look forward to expanding my role and showing more of the world what I have to offer. The show goes on!"
Today, ESPN announced that the HBCU and NFL legend had signed a multi-year contract to increase his role and visibility on First Take, which also features Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim. Smith initially brought Sharpe on as one of the show's regular contributors in August 2023.
"Shannon Sharpe has been an incredible addition to the First Take team, enhancing the show's dynamic with his engaging presence and insightful commentary," David Roberts, ESPN's Head of Event & Studio Production, said in a prepared statement. "Shannon's chemistry with Stephen A. Smith has elevated our debates and been another key reason First Take is the premier destination for morning sports discussion."
According to ESPN, Sharpe's appearance on the morning sports show contributed to its most-viewed May ever. ESPN's First Take airs on weekdays from 10 AM to noon ET.
Sharpe, 55, played his collegiate football at Savannah State from 1986 to 1989. The Denver Broncos selected the HBCU star as the 192nd pick in the seventh round of the 1900 NFL Draft. He became a three-time Super Bowl Champion [XXXII, XXXIII (Denver), XXXV (Baltimore)], was voted to eight Pro Bowls, and earned five AP All-Pro honors. The NFL honored him as an NFL 1990s All-Decade Team member.
He retired with 815 receptions, 10,060 receiving yards, and 62 touchdowns. His 214 receiving yards in one game remains an NFL record for a tight end.
Sharpe was the 1987 SIAC Player of the Year in college, voted to three All-SIAC First Teams, and was a First-Team DII All-American in 1989. He is a member of Pro Football, Black College Football, and Savannah State Hall of Fame.