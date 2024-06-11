HBCU Legends

HBCU Legend Shannon Sharpe Grows The Power Of His Media Brand After Signing Multi-Year Deal, Expands Role At ESPN

Shannon Sharpe is becoming "Media Gold" with a brand new contract with ESPN.

Kyle T. Mosley

Shannon Sharpe poses with members of the Savannah State Marching Band after a broadcast of \"First Take\" at SSU Monday.
Shannon Sharpe poses with members of the Savannah State Marching Band after a broadcast of \"First Take\" at SSU Monday. / Dennis Knight/Savannahnow.com / USA
In this story:

Shannon Sharpe is blazing the media world with Club Shay Shay, The Nightcap, and First Take on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith. Pairing the two HBCU alums following Sharpe's departure from Fox Sports' Undisputed was a stroke of genius for the network.  

"Being a part of this family has been a blessing," Sharpe said. "Everything about this relationship with ESPN, Stephen A., and First Take has been tremendous. I look forward to expanding my role and showing more of the world what I have to offer. The show goes on!"

Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe with his Glennville High School football coach William Hall Monday at Savannah State. / Dennis Knight/Savannahnow.com / USA

Today, ESPN announced that the HBCU and NFL legend had signed a multi-year contract to increase his role and visibility on First Take, which also features Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim. Smith initially brought Sharpe on as one of the show's regular contributors in August 2023.

"Shannon Sharpe has been an incredible addition to the First Take team, enhancing the show's dynamic with his engaging presence and insightful commentary," David Roberts, ESPN's Head of Event & Studio Production, said in a prepared statement​. "Shannon's chemistry with Stephen A. Smith has elevated our debates and been another key reason First Take is the premier destination for morning sports discussion."

According to ESPN, Sharpe's appearance on the morning sports show contributed to its most-viewed May ever. ESPN's First Take airs on weekdays from 10 AM to noon ET.

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sharpe, 55, played his collegiate football at Savannah State from 1986 to 1989. The Denver Broncos selected the HBCU star as the 192nd pick in the seventh round of the 1900 NFL Draft. He became a three-time Super Bowl Champion [XXXII, XXXIII (Denver), XXXV (Baltimore)], was voted to eight Pro Bowls, and earned five AP All-Pro honors. The NFL honored him as an NFL 1990s All-Decade Team member.

He retired with 815 receptions, 10,060 receiving yards, and 62 touchdowns. His 214 receiving yards in one game remains an NFL record for a tight end.

Sharpe was the 1987 SIAC Player of the Year in college, voted to three All-SIAC First Teams, and was a First-Team DII All-American in 1989. He is a member of Pro Football, Black College Football, and Savannah State Hall of Fame.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football