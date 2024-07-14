HBCU Legend, SIAC Hall Of Famer, And Super Bowl Champion Passes At 40
HOUSTON - HBCU legend Jacoby Jones died in Houston three days after celebrating his 40th birthday. The former Lane College standout was pivotal to the Dragons football team from 2003 to 2006. He was named offensive player of the year, special team player of the year, and all-conference. Former Texas Southern head coach Johnnie Cole featured Jones in his potent offensive attack at Lane.
Jones headlined a group enshrined at the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame ceremony in May. Lane College and Marion Abramson High School in New Orleans inducted him into their Hall of Fame.
Jones was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft, where he played for five seasons.
"Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around," former Texans teammate J.J. Watt posted on his social media account. "Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones."
During his remarkable 2011-12 season with the Ravens, Jones recorded a 70-yard game-tying touchdown catch in the AFC Divisional playoff game, keeping the team's Super Bowl campaign alive.
A few weeks later, he recorded the longest play in Super Bowl history with a 108-yard kickoff return in Super Bowl XLVII victory. That season, the receiver received his first NFL Pro Bowl selection.
Jones played nine seasons in the NFL for the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers before returning to his alma mater to coach wide receivers for two seasons in 2018. Jones had stints as a coach before his death.