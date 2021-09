HBCU Players on NFL Rosters in 2021

Athletes from HBCUs are still shaping NFL rosters in 2021. The New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead (Pine-Bluff) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (South Carolina State) are prominent HBCU alums playing in the NFL. Armstead, at the moment, is the elder statesman of HBCU alum since being drafted in the 2013 NFL Draft by New Orleans.

According to HBCU Gameday's Symone Stanley, 18 HBCU players earned roster spots when NFL initial rosters were announced Tuesday. Here is the list of players on NFL 53-man rosters for the 2021-22 NFL regular season.

HBCU PLAYERS ON NFL ACTIVE ROSTERS 2021

AFC WEST

Las Vegas Raiders

Brandon Parker, T (North Carolina A&T)

Los Angeles Chargers

Ryan Smith, DB (North Carolina Central)

Cleveland Browns

Montrel Meander, LB (Grambling State)

Jamie Gillan, P (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Tytus Howard, OL (Alabama State)

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Chester Rogers, WR (Grambling State)

NFC EAST

Philadelphia Eagles

Javon Hargrave, DT (South Carolina State)

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Lachavious Simmons, OL (Tennessee State)

Tarik Cohen, RB (North Carolina A&T)

Detroit Lions

Bobby Price, DB (Norfolk State University)

NFC SOUTH

Carolina Panthers

Darryl Johnson, DE (North Carolina A&T)

Trent Scott, T (Grambling State)

Trenton Cannon, RB (Virginia State)

New Orleans Saints

Terron Armstead, T (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nick Leverett, G (North Carolina Central)

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals