15 HBCU Players Selected in 2022 USFL Draft

HBCU Players Selected in 2022 USFL Draft
The 2022 USFL Draft selected fifteen football players from HBCU programs on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb. 23. The UFSL held 12 rounds on the Day 1 and 101 players were selected by teams. On Day 2, 23 rounds of draft action concluded the 2022 UFSL Draft.
The 2022 USFL teams are:
- Michigan Panthers
- Birmingham Stallions
- New Jersey Generals
- Houston Gamblers
- Philadelphia Stars
- New Orleans Breakers
- Pittsburgh Maulers
- Tampa Bay Bandits
HBCU PLAYERS SELECTED IN THE 2022 USFL DRAFT
ROUND 4 - DEFENSIVE ENDS
5. New Jersey Generals: DE Malik Hamner, Jackson State
Hamner becomes the highest-drafted HBCU player in the current USFL.
9. (Compensatory pick; passing in future round) DE New Orleans Breakers: Nigel Chavis, Norfolk State
ROUND 5 - OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Pittsburgh Maulers: T Chidi Okeke, Tennessee State
ROUND 6 - OFFENSIVE TACKLE
3. New Jersey Generals: T Calvin Ashley, Florida A&M/Auburn
"Ashley, 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, signed with the Buccaneers in May as an undrafted free agent prospect out of Florida A&M. Originally enrolling at Auburn as a five-star recruit, Ashley would only appear in five games (one start) for the Tigers before transferring to Florida Atlantic and then Florida A&M, where he would start seven games in 2019. Ashley opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns." Zach Goodell, All Bucs
ROUND 7 - OFFENSIVE TACKLE
10. (Compensatory pick; passing in future round) Michigan Panthers: OL Joshua Taylor, Mississippi Valley State
Joshua Taylor, a native of Philadelphia, is able to play all five offensive line positions.
ROUND 9 - CORNERBACK
1. Pittsburgh Maulers: CB Terrell Bonds, Tennessee State
ROUND 10 - CORNERBACK
7. Birmingham Stallions: CB Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central
ROUND 12 - QUARTERBACK
5. New Jersey Generals: QB De'Andre Johnson, Texas Southern
In one season, De'Andre Johnson finished 2019 with 1,705 pass yards, fourth-highest by a Texas Southern QB since 2000. He also gained the fourth-most rushing yards on the team (417 yards). Johnson was a cast member of Netflix's "Last Chance U." He played for Florida State, E. Mississippi Community College, and FAU.
ROUND 16 - WIDE RECEIVER
8. Birmingham Stallions: WR Peyton Ramzy, Tuskegee
ROUND 17 - WIDE RECEIVER
1. Birmingham Stallions: WR Manasseh Bailey, Morgan State
Bailey: A 2019 All-MEAC third-team selection. Finished the 2019 season ranked third in the MEAC in receiving yards (996).
3. New Orleans Breakers: WR Chad Williams, Grambling State
ROUND 20 - CENTER
4. Philadelphia Stars: C Sean Brown, Mississippi Valley State
ROUND 30 - OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
3. New Jersey Generals: OLB Tim Walton Jr., Texas Southern
7. Philadelphia Stars: OLB Solomon Wise, Alcorn State
ROUND 34 - TIGHT END/ H- BACK
1. Houston Gamblers: TE/H-BACK Brandon Barnes, Alabama State
The eight USFL teams will start game action on April 16.