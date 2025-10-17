HBCU POWER 5 RANKINGS – WEEK 8

HBCU Legends

The HBCU Power 5 Rankings spotlight the top Division I HBCU football programs each week by Ray Rogers.

In this story:

Week 7 in HBCU football delivered another round of standout performances, headlined by Jackson State’s thriller over Alabama State. North Carolina Central also reminded everyone why they “love” having SWAC teams on the schedule. Who takes the next step in Week 8?

 Week 8 Snapshot

  1. Jackson State
  2. North Carolina Central
  3. Alabama State
  4. South Carolina State
  5. Prairie View A&M

Here are this week’s rankings:

 Jackson State

More than 40,000 packed The Vet for a homecoming showdown that met—and exceeded—the hype. In a back-and-forth classic, QB Jacobian Morgan tossed five touchdowns and the Tigers delivered a championship-caliber finish.

“We still got games ahead of us, but we for sure are ring chasing,” Morgan said postgame.
Before kickoff, the defending HBCU national champions unveiled their 2025 title rings — then played like it. Jackson State remains an undisputed No. 1.

 North Carolina Central

The Eagles flew into Tallahassee and rolled 49–7 over FAMU. After an opening-drive interception, Walker Harris answered with 28 straight points and NCCU never looked back. The dominant road win cements their Celebration Bowl credentials.


Harris said in August, “The road to HBCU football goes through North Carolina Central.” So far, they’re backing it up. NCCU hits a bye before diving into conference play.

 Alabama State

Somebody had to lose what might be the HBCU game of the year. The Hornets piled up 514 total yards—outgaining JSU—and came just a few yards short of spoiling homecoming in Jackson. The result doesn’t change the truth: Alabama State is a legit FCS contender and stays firmly in our Power 5.

 South Carolina State

In another classic homecoming atmosphere—this time in Greensboro—SCSU overcame a slow start and held off a late NC A&T rally to notch win No. 4. With one of the MEAC’s toughest non-conference slates behind them, the Bulldogs enter a well-timed bye to reset for the stretch run.

 Prairie View A&M

Back from the bye, PV hits the road for a pivotal test at Southern with SWAC West positioning on the line.

“They’re well-coached. Their record doesn’t reflect who they are—and at this point in the season, records don’t,” said Head Coach Tremaine Jackson.


The cultural shift in Prairie View is real, and another statement win in Week 8 would make it undeniable.

The HBCU Power 5 Rankings™ are curated weekly by Ray Rogers and published on HBCU Legends (SI) in partnership with HBCU Pass. Graphics powered by Run The Yard.


