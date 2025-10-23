HBCU Legends

HBCU POWER 5 RANKINGS - WEEK 9

Week 9 will finally have the MEAC football teams clashing and the SWAC teams hoping to create separation at the top!

Ray Rogers

Week 9 - HBCU Power 5 Ranking
Week 9 - HBCU Power 5 Ranking / Run The Yard, HBCU Pass, Ray Rogers
In this story:

As October rolls on, the HBCU football landscape is taking shape — contenders are rising, pretenders are fading, and rivalries are heating up across the MEAC and SWAC.

Week 8 may have been quiet, but Week 9 brings the noise back, led by Prairie View's statement win and the looming showdown in Las Vegas. Here's how this week's Power 5 stacks up.

Jackson St.
Jackson St. / HBCU PASS, RUN THE YARD, RAY ROGERS

1. Jackson State

The consensus No. 1 team in our rankings—and currently sitting at No. 11 in the FCS Coaches Poll—returns to action this week against Grambling State. But before anyone prematurely crowns the Tigers as champions, let’s not forget what happened the last time these two teams met. Head Coach T.C. Taylor certainly hasn’t.

“This is a team that spanked us pretty good last season,” Taylor said, setting the tone for a focused and fired-up squad heading into this pivotal conference clash.

The stage is set in Las Vegas under the bright lights, with the matchup being billed as “Thee Revenge.” Expect Jackson State to show up with something to prove.

NCCU
NCCU / HBCU PASS, RUN THE YARD, RAY ROGERS

2. North Carolina Central

MEAC play has finally arrived, and all eyes are on Durham, North Carolina, as the Eagles host DeSean Jackson and Delaware State for Homecoming. Many analysts—including myself—believe this one has all the makings of a shootout, featuring NCCU’s explosive offense led by veteran quarterback Walker Harris against the No. 1 rushing attack in the FCS, averaging nearly 300 yards per game.

But don’t tell that to the Eagles’ head coach—he’s not buying the shootout narrative.

“We play a little defense here too in Durham. Won’t be no shootout,” he said confidently.

Expect O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium to be rocking come gameday as North Carolina Central looks to put on a show for the homecoming crowd.

Bama St.
Bama St. / HBCU PASS, RUN THE YARD, RAY ROGERS

3. Alabama State

Arguably the most exciting team in HBCU football is back in action after a bye week—and they’ve had time to put their heartbreaking loss to Jackson State in the rearview mirror. Up next: a high-stakes showdown with in-state rival Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic.

All eyes will be on star quarterback Andrew Body, who appears eager for his first taste of the storied rivalry. With momentum on their side and plenty to prove, the Hornets are expected to get back to their winning ways in Birmingham.

PVAMU
PVAMU / HBCU PASS, RUN THE YARD, RAY ROGERS

4. Prairie View A&M

The star power of Panthers Head Coach Tremaine Jackson continues to rise after another statement win—this time spoiling Southern’s homecoming and effectively sealing the fate of the Jaguars’ head coach. The dominant 24–7 victory keeps Prairie View undefeated in the SWAC West and has sparked buzz around Jackson as a potential candidate for the UAB coaching vacancy.

Now, it’s homecoming week in Prairie View, and the Panthers are set to host Lincoln (CA). With momentum on their side, this magical run looks poised to keep rolling.

SC State Bulldogs
SC State Bulldogs / HBCU PASS, RUN THE YARD, RAY ROGERS

5. South Carolina State

The Bulldogs hold their spot in the Power 5 rankings as they gear up for a pivotal road matchup against the embattled Norfolk State Spartans. Don’t let the Spartans’ 1–6 record fool you — it’s a new season now that conference play is underway, something the defending MEAC champions know all too well after last year’s surprising title run.

With Homecoming set in Norfolk, this matchup presents a prime opportunity for South Carolina State to reassert its dominance and make an early statement in the MEAC race.

Closing:

The HBCU Power 5 Rankings are curated weekly by Ray Rogers and published on HBCU Legends in collaboration with HBCU Pass. Graphics powered by Run The Yard.

Follow @HBCUPass for weekly rankings, highlights, and exclusive HBCU coverage.

What happens next in HBCU sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU football, basketball, and other sports news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

feed

Published
Ray Rogers
RAY ROGERS

Ray T. Rogers is a proud graduate of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore located in historic Princess Anne, MD. Ray is the Co-Creator, Co-Producer, and On-Air personality for the Urban Sports Scene podcast based out of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. Ray helped to create the segment known as “HBCU Corner” which highlights the excellence of Athletic programs at Historically Black Institutions. Notable guests include Grambling State Head Football Coach Hugh Jackson, Howard University Head Golf Coach Samuel Puryear, South Carolina State Head Football Coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough, and Norfolk State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Robert Jones. Since 2017, Ray has served as Radio Analyst, Writer, and Contributor to WHAP Fox Sports Radio 1340 AM Hopewell, Virginia covering the Washington Commanders and Washington Wizards. Additionally, Ray works as a reporter and studio analyst for the award winning Roundball Report TV show which highlights the exploits of the high school, college, and professional basketball teams in the Washington, DC area including the Bowie State Bulldogs and WNBA’s Washington Mystics. Ray was born in Washington, DC and raised in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Ray also has a background in mental health and substance use recovery; serving the communities of Washington DC as well as Baltimore. 

Home/Football