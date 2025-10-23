HBCU POWER 5 RANKINGS - WEEK 9
As October rolls on, the HBCU football landscape is taking shape — contenders are rising, pretenders are fading, and rivalries are heating up across the MEAC and SWAC.
Week 8 may have been quiet, but Week 9 brings the noise back, led by Prairie View's statement win and the looming showdown in Las Vegas. Here's how this week's Power 5 stacks up.
1. Jackson State
The consensus No. 1 team in our rankings—and currently sitting at No. 11 in the FCS Coaches Poll—returns to action this week against Grambling State. But before anyone prematurely crowns the Tigers as champions, let’s not forget what happened the last time these two teams met. Head Coach T.C. Taylor certainly hasn’t.
“This is a team that spanked us pretty good last season,” Taylor said, setting the tone for a focused and fired-up squad heading into this pivotal conference clash.
The stage is set in Las Vegas under the bright lights, with the matchup being billed as “Thee Revenge.” Expect Jackson State to show up with something to prove.
2. North Carolina Central
MEAC play has finally arrived, and all eyes are on Durham, North Carolina, as the Eagles host DeSean Jackson and Delaware State for Homecoming. Many analysts—including myself—believe this one has all the makings of a shootout, featuring NCCU’s explosive offense led by veteran quarterback Walker Harris against the No. 1 rushing attack in the FCS, averaging nearly 300 yards per game.
But don’t tell that to the Eagles’ head coach—he’s not buying the shootout narrative.
“We play a little defense here too in Durham. Won’t be no shootout,” he said confidently.
Expect O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium to be rocking come gameday as North Carolina Central looks to put on a show for the homecoming crowd.
3. Alabama State
Arguably the most exciting team in HBCU football is back in action after a bye week—and they’ve had time to put their heartbreaking loss to Jackson State in the rearview mirror. Up next: a high-stakes showdown with in-state rival Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic.
All eyes will be on star quarterback Andrew Body, who appears eager for his first taste of the storied rivalry. With momentum on their side and plenty to prove, the Hornets are expected to get back to their winning ways in Birmingham.
4. Prairie View A&M
The star power of Panthers Head Coach Tremaine Jackson continues to rise after another statement win—this time spoiling Southern’s homecoming and effectively sealing the fate of the Jaguars’ head coach. The dominant 24–7 victory keeps Prairie View undefeated in the SWAC West and has sparked buzz around Jackson as a potential candidate for the UAB coaching vacancy.
Now, it’s homecoming week in Prairie View, and the Panthers are set to host Lincoln (CA). With momentum on their side, this magical run looks poised to keep rolling.
5. South Carolina State
The Bulldogs hold their spot in the Power 5 rankings as they gear up for a pivotal road matchup against the embattled Norfolk State Spartans. Don’t let the Spartans’ 1–6 record fool you — it’s a new season now that conference play is underway, something the defending MEAC champions know all too well after last year’s surprising title run.
With Homecoming set in Norfolk, this matchup presents a prime opportunity for South Carolina State to reassert its dominance and make an early statement in the MEAC race.
Closing:
The HBCU Power 5 Rankings are curated weekly by Ray Rogers and published on HBCU Legends in collaboration with HBCU Pass. Graphics powered by Run The Yard.
Follow @HBCUPass for weekly rankings, highlights, and exclusive HBCU coverage.
What happens next in HBCU sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU football, basketball, and other sports news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!