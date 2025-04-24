HBCU Sports Rundown: Draft Day For Sanders And Hunter, Prairie View WBB, Sharpe Wins
HOUSTON - Mainstream media bought into the public dismantling of Shedeur Sanders. Todd McShay and Tom Pelissero were notable media professionals who shared adverse anonymous reports about Sanders.
Whether or not the bashing from these alleged sources affected the young quarterback's draft stock is debatable.
The real question is, what was necessary for the venomous commentary on Sanders, above all of the other potential first-round draft choices, and who expects their names to be called in Green Bay tonight at the 2025 NFL Draft?
New Orleans most likely will not draft Shedeur Sanders. I state this from covering the Saints for years. Mickey Loomis tends to select conservatively during the draft. Before his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, the buzz was already focusing on a player not named Sanders or moving out of the No. 9 draft slot.
Should Sander fall, the best-case scenario is for him to land at No. 21 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who desperately need quarterback help.
Just because he will fall down the draft boards of teams doesn't mean he won't be chosen by the "right team" that will recognize Sanders' talent and ability to help them win. Pairing Shedeur Sanders with Mike Tomlin could be a blessing for the player and the coach. Stay tuned.\
Travis Hunter is expected to be drafted either by Cleveland or New York.
Footnote: You can become a Pro Football Hall of Famer as an undrafted quarterback...just as Warren Moon.
AN ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PRAIRIE?
Liv Antilla broke a report about Prairie View A&M "being expected to announce" Tai Dillard Mouton as the new women's basketball coach.
An athletic department official did not confirm nor deny the news about Mouton. "We expect to announce the women's head coach soon," per the department representative. Another source corroborated that she was on campus last week interviewing for the position.
CONDOLENCES
The HBCU baseball community lost a giant in the sport. Michael Coker, the founder of Black College Championships and the Black College World Series, passed away at 65. Coker, a previous cancer survivor, succumbed after another battle with prostate and pancreatic cancer.
A few weeks ago, Coker was in an additional battle. He mentioned an attempt to take over the Black College World Series from his control. With his passing, who will run the event? It's in limbo.
SHANNON SHARPE EXIT?
Rumors at ESPN? Will Sharpe remain on First Take with Stephen A. Smith after the $50 million lawsuit and allegations of sexual assault? Keep a close eye on how ESPN will handle the media personality.
He recently won four Webby Awards, which were announced on Wednesday. The first two honors were for being the top Sports Podcast and Best Live Podcast Recording for NightCap with Chad Johnson. In addition, he won Best Sports Creator and Best Creator or Influencer Series with Club Shay Shay.
SPORTS MANAGEMENT SYMPOSIUM
Dr. Kenyatta Cavil of Inside the HBCU Sports Lab, is also a highly respected professor at Texas Southern University. He and others will host the HBCU Sports Ecosystem Symposium on today and Firday at Texas Southern. Dr. Bryant, Alabama A&M athletic director, will be a speaker at the event.
HBCU Legends will be at the symposium on Friday.
TIGERS SIGNING WITH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL LEAGUES
Congratulations to former Jackson State Tigers women's basketball stars Angel Jackson and Miya Crump have officially signed with Freseras de Irapuato in Mexico.