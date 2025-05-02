HBCU Sports Rundown: Ralph Cooper Talks NFL Draft, HBCU Players, & Shedeur Sanders
It's another unforgettable episode of HBCU Legends! In today’s show, host Kyle T. Mosley is joined by Houston broadcast legend Ralph Cooper to break down all the excitement and controversy surrounding HBCU athletes in the latest NFL Draft.
From the head-scratching slide of Shedeur Sanders to the inspiring journeys of HBCU football players making their mark as draftees and undrafted free agents, Kyle and Coop dive deep into what these numbers mean and why they matter for HBCUs everywhere.
Along the way, you’ll hear legendary stories—like Coop’s firsthand account of being ringside at the Rumble in the Jungle and his interviews with sports icons from Muhammad Ali and George Foreman to Wilma Rudolph and Jesse Owens.
Plus, the guys talk about the impact of NIL deals, the role of privilege in pro sports, and the ongoing challenges HBCU athletes face at the professional level.
We’re also celebrating HBCU excellence, from Robert Brazile’s legacy and upcoming honors to the historic role of Black college athletes in the NFL. And don’t miss updates on classics like the Orange Blossom Classic and who to look out for in next season’s gridiron showdowns.
So sit back, relax, and get ready to hear firsthand tales, sharp analysis, and powerful insights about sports, culture, and the living legends of HBCU athletics. This is an episode you won’t want to miss!
TIMESTAMP
00:00 "Underdog App Betting Strategy"
10:56 Notable Worthing High Alumni
16:28 Undervalued Football Player's Draft Snub
20:21 Unexpected NFL Quarterback Transformation
24:57 Pre-Draft Player Evaluation Bias
31:50 Double Standards in NFL Discipline
34:06 Daddy's Apology and Consequences
40:31 Black Athletes' Impact in Football
46:22 Rescuing Otis Taylor
52:07 Darren Baker's MLB Journey
55:05 Influential Coach Pop Long
01:01:41 Willie White's Olympic Journey
01:07:47 Invesco QQQ Partners with HBCU Event
01:11:16 "Familiar Faces, Foreign Treatment"
From powerful draft stories and historical throwbacks to uplifting HBCU news, this episode is a reminder that Black college athletes and legends continue to pave the way.
