HBCU Legends

HBCU Sports Rundown: Ralph Cooper Talks NFL Draft, HBCU Players, & Shedeur Sanders

Our guest Ralph Cooper shares his unrivaled perspective on sports history, from legendary fights like “Rumble in the Jungle” to the "Shedeur Sanders Draft Saga."

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Sports Rundown: Ralph Cooper Discusses NFL Draft, HBCU Player Highlights & Shedeur Sanders
HBCU Sports Rundown: Ralph Cooper Discusses NFL Draft, HBCU Player Highlights & Shedeur Sanders / HBCU Legends
In this story:

It's another unforgettable episode of HBCU Legends! In today’s show, host Kyle T. Mosley is joined by Houston broadcast legend Ralph Cooper to break down all the excitement and controversy surrounding HBCU athletes in the latest NFL Draft.

From the head-scratching slide of Shedeur Sanders to the inspiring journeys of HBCU football players making their mark as draftees and undrafted free agents, Kyle and Coop dive deep into what these numbers mean and why they matter for HBCUs everywhere.

Along the way, you’ll hear legendary stories—like Coop’s firsthand account of being ringside at the Rumble in the Jungle and his interviews with sports icons from Muhammad Ali and George Foreman to Wilma Rudolph and Jesse Owens.

Plus, the guys talk about the impact of NIL deals, the role of privilege in pro sports, and the ongoing challenges HBCU athletes face at the professional level.

We’re also celebrating HBCU excellence, from Robert Brazile’s legacy and upcoming honors to the historic role of Black college athletes in the NFL. And don’t miss updates on classics like the Orange Blossom Classic and who to look out for in next season’s gridiron showdowns.

So sit back, relax, and get ready to hear firsthand tales, sharp analysis, and powerful insights about sports, culture, and the living legends of HBCU athletics. This is an episode you won’t want to miss!

HBCU Sports Rundown: Ralph Cooper Discusses NFL Draft, HBCU Player Highlights & Shedeur Sanders
HBCU Sports Rundown: Ralph Cooper Discusses NFL Draft, HBCU Player Highlights & Shedeur Sanders / HBCU Legends

TIMESTAMP

00:00 "Underdog App Betting Strategy"

10:56 Notable Worthing High Alumni

16:28 Undervalued Football Player's Draft Snub

20:21 Unexpected NFL Quarterback Transformation

24:57 Pre-Draft Player Evaluation Bias

31:50 Double Standards in NFL Discipline

34:06 Daddy's Apology and Consequences

40:31 Black Athletes' Impact in Football

46:22 Rescuing Otis Taylor

52:07 Darren Baker's MLB Journey

55:05 Influential Coach Pop Long

01:01:41 Willie White's Olympic Journey

01:07:47 Invesco QQQ Partners with HBCU Event

01:11:16 "Familiar Faces, Foreign Treatment"

From powerful draft stories and historical throwbacks to uplifting HBCU news, this episode is a reminder that Black college athletes and legends continue to pave the way. Thank you for tuning in, sharing, and supporting HBCU Legends!

🔗 Stay connected with HBCU Legends

Follow us: @HBCULegends on all social media platforms

Visit: HBCULegends.net for more stories

Subscribe on YouTube: Don’t miss the action!

We appreciate you, HBCU Legends family. Until next time — keep it legendary!

RECOMMENDED HBCU SPORTS NEWS

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football