HBCU Football Star Running Back Shines In NFL Preseason Debut
In his first NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, rookie running back Ian Wheeler of the Chicago Bears delivered a standout performance. The former Howard University rusher and HBCU football star scored two rushing touchdowns, leading the Bears to a 33-6 victory.
"It's something I've been working towards for a while," Wheeler said. "Unfortunately, I didn't get to play in the last game, so my teammates helped me get into the end zone twice, and that's something I could be happy about."
Ian Wheeler's Performance
Ian Wheeler, an undrafted free agent from an HBCU, made a strong case for his spot on the Chicago Bears roster with a game-high 43 rushing yards on just five attempts. Wheeler showcased his power and agility, scoring two touchdowns in the game's final six minutes.
His first touchdown came from a determined 7-yard run, where he muscled his way into the end zone with 6:03 remaining in the 4th quarter. On the Howard alum's second score, he dashed 8 yards to the pylon, demonstrating his speed and vision with 2:29 left in the contest.
Key Highlights
Wheeler's two fourth-quarter touchdowns significantly increased the Bears' advantage on the scoreboard and gave head coach Matt Eberflus an idea of what the rookie could do for Chicago.
He completed the game with 43 rushing yards on five carries, averaging an impressive 8.6 yards per attempt. Wheeler could become a valuable asset in the Bears' backfield alongside quarterback Caleb Williams, the NFL's first overall draft pick.
Williams completed four of seven passes for 95 yards and demonstrated his mobility with a 13-yard scramble on a crucial third-and-9. The Bears' defense also played a pivotal role, with linebacker Micah Baskerville returning an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Wheeler is competing for a role on Chicago's 53-man roster with stiff competition from RB Velus Jones, who contributed to the scoring with a 4-yard run in the third period.
The HBCU star's debut performance for the Chicago Bears was impressive for this promising rookie running back.
Looking Ahead
The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 17, giving Ian Wheeler another opportunity to build on his impressive start to his NFL career. With his strong debut, Wheeler has made a name for himself and will be a player to watch as the preseason progresses.