HBCU Stars of Texas: Quarterbacks Trazon Connley and Andrew Body

The State of Texas has two emerging HBCU stars at quarterback for Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University.

Sept. 2, 2022; Prairie View A&M Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley and Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body speak after Prairie View defeats Texas Southern 40-23 in Prairie View, TX; Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

In Week 1, the star quarterbacks battled in the Labor Day Classic at Prairie View. Trazon Connley and the Panthers emerged the victor, while Andrew Body and the Tigers struggled in the 40-23 loss. Since that early clash, both have won big games and learned to take losses in stride.

TRAZON CONNLEY

The Panthers' conference record is 3-1, and they remain in the SWAC West race - although losing to Southern dampened their hopes.

QB Trazon Connley of Prairie View A&M; Credit: PVAMU Athletics

Connley earned the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honor for his Week-8 performance against Lamar University. The signal-caller led Prairie View to a 54-21 victory, where he rushed 119 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Also, he connected on 15-of-21 passes for 179 yards and a pair of passing scores.

"I am so proud of this young man who is finally showing what he is about and what he can do when he plays his game," Coach Bubba McDowell told HBCU Legends. "It's a well-deserved honor. I'm looking forward to Trazon continuing to put more games like this together more often. When he is reading defenses properly and not thinking a whole lot, he is dangerous."

ANDREW BODY

Andrew Body is the leader of Coach McKinney's team. TSU stunned both Southern and Alcorn State with L's this season, and Body was a significant reason why the top teams in the SWAC West fell to the Tigers.

Body fully displayed his talent and evolution as a quarterback when the Tigers traveled east on I-10 to face the Jaguars at Mumford Stadium. TSU crushed the West division leader Southern 24-0 in Baton Rouge as Body had over 200 yards of total offense on the day. He threw 16/22 completions for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and added seven rushes for 39 yards.

Oct. 1, 2022 at PNC Stadium in Houston, TX, USA; TSU quarterback Andrew Body during warmups at the Alabama State vs. Texas Southern game in Houston, TX. Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

In Texas Southern's 34-27 victory against the Braves, Body rushed 22 times for 79 yards and passed 12/20 for 97 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He extended drives, controlled the game's pace, and didn't hurt his team with mental errors.

Defeating the Braves may have crushed their chances at the division title. On the flip side, the win for TSU has re-ignited the promise they have in Body and this team of young players.

Southern controls its fate in the West and doesn't play another division opponent until its annual battle with Grambling in the Bayou Classic on Nov. 26.

Connley and Body will play in their homecoming games on Saturday at Prairie View and Texas Southern, respectively.

TSU hosts Division II opponent Lincoln University (CA) at 2 PM CT at Alexander Durley Stadium on the Texas Southern campus.

Prairie View will have a challenge against a weary-traveling Bethune-Cookman football team at 2 PM CT in Panthers Stadium.