HBCU Players of Week 5 in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC

HBCU major conferences, SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA, announced their Week 5 players of the week honors.
SWAC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Grambling State Tigers sweep the SWAC Players of the Week honors in Week 5.
Offensive/Newcomer Player of the Week
- Grambling State QB Noah Bodden (191 yards, 3 TDs)
Defensive Player of the Week
- Grambling State DB Cameron Richardson (1 FR, 1 TD, 1 INT)
Specialist of the Week
- Grambling State K Garrett Urban (3/4 FG, 4/4 XP, 13 total points)
MEAC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Offensive Player of the Week
Norfolk State QB Juwan Carter (294 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 92 rush yards, 3 rush TDs)
Co-Defensive Player of the Week
- Norfolk State DB Justin Toler (2 INT, 2 TAK)
- Howard DL Darren Brokenburr (7 TAK, 2.5 SK, 2.5 TFL)
Specialist of the Week
- Delaware State WR Kwannah Kollie (37.8 yards/kick return, 72-yard return)
Rookie of the Week
- Delaware State RB Sy'Veon Wilkerson (169 rush yards, 1 TD, 40 carries)
Offensive Lineman of the Week
- Norfolk State OL Justin Redd (6 pancake BLK, 0 SK)
SIAC
OFFENSIVE – Kamran Ward, Albany State
Running Back | 5’9 | Freshman | Oscilla, Ga.
Ward led the Golden Rams to a big SIAC win against the Miles Golden Bears in Fairfield, AL. Albany State would win 31-3 on the backs of Wards 112 yards on 13 carries. ASU took control of the game with a solid running attack that allowed them to manage the clock and come away with a road win.
DEFENSIVE – Stephan Pierre, Albany State
Linebacker | Redshirt Sophomore | Tallahassee, FL
Stephan Pierre led a stingy Albany State defense and earned the defensive award for his second consecutive week. The Florida native only allowed three points from the defending SIAC champion, Miles Golden Bears. Pierre accumulated a disruptive 12 tackles, with 11 of them being solo tackles. He also had one tackle for loss. The defense held Miles to just 200 yards of total offense.
SPECIAL TEAMS – Ryan Duff, Tuskegee
Punter | 6’0 | Sophomore | Mobile, Ala.
Duff had a valid argument for Tuskegee's Game MVP, drilling four punts that landed inside the Panther 20-yard line (doubling his previous career-best) including two that went out of bounds inside the 5. He constantly flipped the field to give the offense time to find its footing, especially in the first half.
NEWCOMER – Brendan Jackson, Savannah State
Linebacker | 6’2 | Freshman | Statesboro, Ga.
In his freshman year, Jackson is having a breakout season. The Statesboro, Ga. native had seven tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, and a forced fumble in a win against Kentucky State this past week. He leads the team this season in tackles with 21.
CIAA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
FOOD LION QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK
- Bryce Witt, Chowan
FOOD LION OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK
- Dallas Capporletti, Chowan
FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK
- Malik Tobias, Chowan
FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK
- Calil Wilkins, Bowie State
FOOD LION DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK
- Taeyonn Reynolds, Elizabeth City State
FOOD LION LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK
- Devon Hunt, Shaw
FOOD LION DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK
- Kolby Hunter, Virginia State
FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
- Elton Andrew, Fayetteville State
FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
- Malik Tobias, Chowan
Other HBCU Conferences
- Ohio Valley Offensive Player of the Week: Tennessee State QB Geremy Hickbottom (367 total yards, 3 TDs)
- Big South Special Teams Player of the Week: North Carolina A&T K Andrew Brown (5/5 XP, 2/2 FG, 11 total points)