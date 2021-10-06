HBCU Players of Week 5 in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC

HBCU major conferences, SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA, announced their Week 5 players of the week honors.

Oct. 2, 2021; Grambling State University QB Noah Bodden; Credit: Grambling State University Athletics

SWAC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Grambling State Tigers sweep the SWAC Players of the Week honors in Week 5.

Offensive/Newcomer Player of the Week

Grambling State QB Noah Bodden (191 yards, 3 TDs)

Defensive Player of the Week

Grambling State DB Cameron Richardson (1 FR, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Specialist of the Week

Grambling State K Garrett Urban (3/4 FG, 4/4 XP, 13 total points)

Credit: Janiah Mullen; NSU Athletics

MEAC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offensive Player of the Week

Norfolk State QB Juwan Carter (294 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 92 rush yards, 3 rush TDs)

Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Norfolk State DB Justin Toler (2 INT, 2 TAK)

(2 INT, 2 TAK) Howard DL Darren Brokenburr (7 TAK, 2.5 SK, 2.5 TFL)

Specialist of the Week

Delaware State WR Kwannah Kollie (37.8 yards/kick return, 72-yard return)

Rookie of the Week

Delaware State RB Sy'Veon Wilkerson (169 rush yards, 1 TD, 40 carries)

Offensive Lineman of the Week

Norfolk State OL Justin Redd (6 pancake BLK, 0 SK)

Oct. 3, 2021; Albany State's Stephan Pierre

SIAC

OFFENSIVE – Kamran Ward, Albany State

Running Back | 5’9 | Freshman | Oscilla, Ga.



Ward led the Golden Rams to a big SIAC win against the Miles Golden Bears in Fairfield, AL. Albany State would win 31-3 on the backs of Wards 112 yards on 13 carries. ASU took control of the game with a solid running attack that allowed them to manage the clock and come away with a road win.



DEFENSIVE – Stephan Pierre, Albany State

Linebacker | Redshirt Sophomore | Tallahassee, FL



Stephan Pierre led a stingy Albany State defense and earned the defensive award for his second consecutive week. The Florida native only allowed three points from the defending SIAC champion, Miles Golden Bears. Pierre accumulated a disruptive 12 tackles, with 11 of them being solo tackles. He also had one tackle for loss. The defense held Miles to just 200 yards of total offense.



SPECIAL TEAMS – Ryan Duff, Tuskegee

Punter | 6’0 | Sophomore | Mobile, Ala.



Duff had a valid argument for Tuskegee's Game MVP, drilling four punts that landed inside the Panther 20-yard line (doubling his previous career-best) including two that went out of bounds inside the 5. He constantly flipped the field to give the offense time to find its footing, especially in the first half.



NEWCOMER – Brendan Jackson, Savannah State

Linebacker | 6’2 | Freshman | Statesboro, Ga.



In his freshman year, Jackson is having a breakout season. The Statesboro, Ga. native had seven tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, and a forced fumble in a win against Kentucky State this past week. He leads the team this season in tackles with 21.

CALIL WILKINS

CIAA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

FOOD LION QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK

Bryce Witt, Chowan

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

Dallas Capporletti, Chowan

FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK

Malik Tobias, Chowan

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

Calil Wilkins, Bowie State

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

Taeyonn Reynolds, Elizabeth City State

FOOD LION LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK

Devon Hunt, Shaw

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

Kolby Hunter, Virginia State

FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Elton Andrew, Fayetteville State

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Malik Tobias, Chowan

Oct. 3, 2021; Tennessee State University QB Geremy Hickbottom

